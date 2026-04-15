Talon.One Releases Integration With Adobe Experience Platform to Power Real-Time Loyalty and Promotions for Enterprise Brands

Talon.One, the leading incentives platform powering loyalty and promotions for over 300 global enterprise brands, has announced a native integration with Adobe Experience Platform, connecting Talon.One directly with Adobe Real-Time CDP and Adobe Journey Optimizer.

The integration enables brands to turn Adobe Experience Platform profiles and journeys into personalized, creative loyalty programs that execute instantly, across web, app, and stores, with centralized governance, margin controls, and omnichannel consistency that global brands require.

Until now, this has remained a key pain point for enterprise companies, with loyalty programs reduced to static earn-and-burn point trackers. Across the industry, the consequences are familiar – loyalty stagnates, promotions default to blanket discounts, and customer experiences fracture across channels while profit margins suffer.

Together, Talon.One and Adobe Experience Platform close the gap. Adobe Real-Time CDP unifies customer data and powers segmentation across all journeys, while Adobe Journey Optimizer orchestrates the moments that matter in-app, on web, and in-person. Talon.One completes the loop, executing loyalty and incentive logic in real time (i.e. eligibility, rewards, coupon lifecycle, redemption tracking) consistently across channels, including in stores.

Available via an Adobe-provided native Source Connector, the integration works within the enterprise stack brands already run.

Christoph Gerber, CEO of Talon.One, commented: “Personalization isn’t the differentiator anymore, execution is. The brands that win don’t just know their customers in real time; they translate that knowledge into value customers can actually redeem, instantly, across every channel. That’s exactly what this integration delivers.

“Adobe Experience Platform sets the standard for enterprise customer experience. Bringing Talon.One’s incentives engine into that ecosystem equips brands to close the loop – turning journey signals into loyalty value that’s calculated correctly, governed centrally, and redeemable everywhere, including in-store. Loyalty stops being just a program and becomes a system customers feel and respond to.”

Key capabilities of the Talon.One and Adobe Experience Platform integration include:

Real-time incentives execution – evaluate eligibility, calculate rewards, and apply promotions in real time, directly triggered by Adobe Journey Optimizer events and customer journey moments

– evaluate eligibility, calculate rewards, and apply promotions in real time, directly triggered by Adobe Journey Optimizer events and customer journey moments Data-driven personalisation at scale – connect Talon.One natively with Adobe Real-Time CDP to activate loyalty and promotions based on live customer behaviour, segments, and attributes

– connect Talon.One natively with Adobe Real-Time CDP to activate loyalty and promotions based on live customer behaviour, segments, and attributes Omnichannel consistency – deliver coherent loyalty experiences across web, app, email, and in-store

– deliver coherent loyalty experiences across web, app, email, and in-store Enterprise-grade governance – manage loyalty logic, promotion rules, and spend controls in one dedicated decisioning layer to protect margin and prevent conflicting offers

About Talon.One

Talon.One is the most powerful incentives engine, unifying loyalty, personalized promotions and offer management into a single platform.

Built for enterprise scale and security, Talon.One helps businesses design and deliver incentives that drive real customer behavior – repeat purchases, higher basket sizes, and long-term loyalty – without defaulting to margin-draining discounts. The world’s most-loved brands including Adidas, Sephora and Carlsberg work with Talon.One to turn their incentives into a reliable growth engine.

Founded in 2015, the company has a global reach with teams in Berlin, London, Boston and Singapore, and over 300 clients across North America, Europe and APAC. It was recognized in Gartner’s 2025 Market Guide for Loyalty Program Vendors, and as a major player in IDC’s 2024 MarketScape report for Loyalty Software Providers.

https://www.talon.one/

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