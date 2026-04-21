Comwrap Reply Recognized With the Adobe CXO Emerging Partner Western Europe Award

Comwrap Reply, the Reply company specialised in cloud-native digital experience services, has received the Adobe CXO Emerging Partner Western Europe Award, one of the recognitions presented as part of the Adobe Customer Experience Orchestration Partner Awards, which honour companies that have made significant contributions to Adobe’s business and delivered a tangible impact on customer success.

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The recognition confirms Comwrap Reply’s role in supporting organisations in the design and evolution of digital platforms based on Adobe Experience Cloud, capable of integrating content, data and customer journeys within scalable architectures designed to improve the effectiveness of marketing and customer experience activities.

Among the elements that contributed to the award is Comwrap Reply’s ability to support companies across three key areas: the evolution of the content supply chain, to make content production more efficient and structured; the creation of personalised customer experiences through real-time data and journey orchestration; and the orchestration of B2B go-to-market models, integrating marketing, sales and commerce into more coordinated and measurable operating models.

The ability to translate these capabilities into concrete projects is demonstrated by significant initiatives developed within the Adobe ecosystem. For Costa Crociere, Comwrap Reply contributed to the evolution of the omnichannel digital ecosystem, from the website to the onboard app and the management of personalised journeys through the adoption of an omnichannel personalisation framework, leveraging Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Journey Optimizer, Real-Time CDP and Customer Journey Analytics to create distinctive customer experiences. Comwrap Reply also contributed to the delivery of Pulsee Luce e Gas’s – Italian energy company for domestic consumers owned by Axpo Italia, part of global energy player Axpo Group – new website and mobile app, built on Adobe Experience Manager Cloud (SaaS), helping create a more accessible, intuitive, and high-performing digital ecosystem. In the automotive sector, Comwrap Reply supported the launch of a multi-brand digital platform developed on Adobe Experience Manager, designed to support multiple EMEA markets through a multilingual interface and a customer-centric experience across several automotive brands.

“This recognition confirms Comwrap Reply’s ability to combine technological expertise, strategic vision and deep knowledge of the Adobe ecosystem to help organisations transform content, data and customer journeys into tangible business value,” said Filippo Rizzante, CTO of Reply. “At a time when AI, personalisation and orchestration are becoming increasingly central, we support our clients in building scalable, governed and measurable digital platforms designed to increase the effectiveness of marketing operations and customer experience.”

The award is part of a long-standing collaboration with Adobe, recently reaffirmed by the renewal of Comwrap Reply’s Adobe Platinum Solution Partner status, and highlights the experience gained in developing digital experience solutions on Adobe Experience Cloud.

Comwrap Reply

Comwrap Reply specialises in end-to-end Adobe Experience Cloud services and delivers cloud-native digital experience solutions including content management, AI-driven personalisation, e-commerce and customer acquisition. Through consulting, experience design and system integration, it supports organisations in developing scalable digital strategies focused on measurable business results. www.comwrap.com

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply supports major industrial groups in the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance and public sectors in defining and developing business models enabled by the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply’s services include: consulting, system integration and digital services. www.reply.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260421234434/en/

Contact

Media Contacts:

Reply

Fabio Zappelli

f.zappelli@reply.com

Tel. +390117711594

Irene Caia

i.caia@reply.com

Tel. +3902545761

The award is part of a long-standing collaboration with Adobe, recently reaffirmed by the renewal of Comwrap Reply’s Adobe Platinum Solution Partner status, and highlights the experience gained in developing digital experience solutions on Adobe Experience Cloud. Company Logo