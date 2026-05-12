Valuedynamx Powers Quidco’s New In-Store Cashback Feature, Bringing Seamless Card-Linked Rewards to Millions of UK Members

Leading purchase rewards provider Valuedynamx is powering card-linked rewards for Quidco, that makes earning in-store cashback simpler than ever for shoppers. By linking their payment cards directly to their Quidco account, Quidco members can now automatically earn cashback when they shop in-store at participating brands.

Powered by Valuedynamx’s extensive merchant network, Quidco’s in-store offering is now available to members across over 50 brands, and that number is only set to grow. The featured cashback offers are brands members already love to spend with across dining, retail, and experiences. Members can expect the line-up to evolve regularly, with new offers rotating onto the platform.

The experience is designed to be effortless. Quidco members register one or more payment cards to their account, browse the live in-store offers, and shop as normal at any participating retailer. There are no codes or check-ins needed at checkout, because Valuedynamx works directly with the world’s biggest payment networks, spotting qualifying transactions the moment they happen and feeding that data back in near real time. It is that deep integration with the payments networks, combined with the scale of Valuedynamx’s merchant ecosystem, that made it possible for Quidco to plug straight in with well-known brands, like Currys and Vodafone without the need to build individual relationships from scratch.

“Quidco is a household name in the UK, and we’re proud to be the technology behind their next chapter in rewarding members,” said Mark Jackson, Managing Director of Valuedynamx. “With the cost of living remaining front of mind for so many people, helping consumers make the most of every card purchase and put real money back in their pockets has never felt more relevant. We’ve seen this model transform loyalty in travel, and now we’re seeing it branch into every aspect of how people spend day to day. This is a brilliant partnership to help enable that, and we’re excited about what we’ll be able to offer Quidco members as it grows.”

Michael Phillips, Chief Commercial Officer at MONY Group, which includes Quidco, said: “Everything we do at Quidco starts with our members. Card-linked offers are an important step in expanding how and where people can earn, bringing seamless, automatic cashback into everyday in-store spend. It means more opportunities for members to earn, in a way that fits naturally into how they already shop.”

For more information about Valuedynamx, visit Valuedynamx.com.

About Valuedynamx:

Valuedynamx is a leading global provider of curated, data-driven omnichannel purchase rewards. Part of The Collinson Group, a group acknowledged for delivering the world’s most valued travel ecosystem, Valuedynamx combines its expertise across payments, card-linking, affiliate marketing, earning and redemption into a single entity that delivers relevant and engaging solutions for its clients. Valuedynamx enhances customer loyalty and drives transactional engagement for some of the world’s largest airlines, banks, financial institutions and hotel groups. Valuedynamx supports over 400 million consumers, maintains 50,000 retail and travel partners and provides more than 400,000 rewards in more than 180 countries.

The Collinson Group has more than 40 years loyalty and customer engagement experience on delivering loyalty commerce solutions. The organization has been at the forefront of loyalty innovation, continually evolving and building capability to meet the changing needs of clients and their customers.

About Quidco

Quidco is one of the UK’s leading cashback services, helping shoppers earn money back when they shop with thousands of online retailers. Members can earn cashback across a wide range of categories and brands, with simple tools designed to make saving feel effortless as part of everyday shopping. Quidco is part of MONY Group, a tech-led savings platform with a purpose to help households save money.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260512206798/en/

Contact

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Tara Strazdas

The Fletcher Group

732.275.7732

Valuedynamx@fletchergroupllc.com

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Powered by Valuedynamx’s extensive merchant network, Quidco’s in-store offering is now available to members across over 50 brands, and that number is only set to grow.

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