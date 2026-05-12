British Land secures robotics AI firm for London ‘innovation’ cluster

Robotics startup Humanoid has signed for 42,000 sq ft at One Triton Square

London’s AI property boom is gathering pace after British Land and Royal London Asset Management secured another major tech occupier at Regent’s Place, City AM can reveal.

Robotics startup Humanoid has signed for 42,000 sq ft at One Triton Square, pushing the building to 94 per cent let just six months after completion, as demand for AI firms continues to surge across the capital.

The deal is the latest sign of how AI startups are reshaping the city’s office market, particularly around King’s Cross and Regent’s Place, where names like OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Deepmind and Meta have all expanded operations.

Founded back in 2024, Humanoid develops general-purpose humanoid robots made for industrial settings such as manufacturing.

The firm is set to join a growing cohort of science and tech businesses already based at One Triton Square, including AI behemoth Anthropic.

CBRE has estimated that the sector could occupy as much as 4m sq ft of London office space by 2033, compared with around 1.5m sq ft today, as global industry giants scale rapidly.

Head of campuses at British Land Michael Wiseman said: “Science and technology businesses want to grow here, access world-class talent and be part of an innovation ecosystem”.

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Office demand boosted by AI firms

The deal is also sign of growing investor appetite around “physical appetite” – the merging of robotics and AI.

Humanoid forms part of a new wave of robotics companies attracting billions in capital as investors bet on humanoid robots eventually upturning industries such as logistics or manufacturing.

“Being part of a community of leading technology and science companies creates opportunities for partnership, collaboration and innovation”, said Thomas Shepherd, chief operating officer at Humanoid.

Will Hawking, head of life sciences at Royal London Asset Management Property, added: “Increasingly, we are seeing knowledge-intensive, research-led organisations cluster alongside more traditional life sciences occupiers”.

The rapid expansion of AI firms is increasingly becoming one of the biggest drivers of demand in London’s office market, with landlords racing to position premium campuses around the capital’s growing technology corridors.

AI-related tenants now making up almost 18.5 per cent of landlord Great Portland Estate’s office portfolio and over a quarter of its flexible work spaces.

Great Portland Estates chief executive Toby Courtauld recently said demand was unlikely to slow, despite concerns around an AI bubble, citing the growing need for “high value locations”.