London launches ‘world-first’ care AI lab to tackle NHS pressures

Cera already works with two-thirds of NHS regions

A new AI lab focused on the care sector is being launched in London with government backing, as the UK looks to scale homegrown healthtech and turn NHS innovation into exportable products.

Cera said it is making an eight-figure investment into the facility, which will bring together AI specialists and a cohort of “entrepreneurs in residence” to develop new tools aimed at easing pressure on frontline services.

The lab, described by the company as the first of its kind, will focus on identifying key challenges in care delivery, such as workforce shortages and avoidable hospital admissions, as well as building solutions at pace using a mix of AI systems and robotics.

The programme will use an equity model to attract talent, with participants incentivised to develop and scale products that can be deployed in the UK and licensed internationally.

The firm said its position as both a technology developer and a provider of home care services gives it an advantage over traditional software firms, allowing it to test tools directly in patients’ homes and generate real-world evidence of their impact.

AI minister Kanishka Narayan said the initiative “will put precious time back in the hands of healthcare workers, so they can focus on delivering the care people depend on.”

“It is proof that AI can power the transformation of NHS and healthcare systems around the world”, he added.

Cera already works with two-thirds of NHS regions and more than 100 local authorities, providing a platform to roll out new tools at scale.

Its existing technology, including predictive algorithms and care robotics, has helped reduce hospital admissions and generate cost savings for the government, according to third-party analysis.

NHS strain drives focus on tech

The launch comes as the NHS faces continued pressure from rising demand and limited capacity, with recent analysis showing weaker outcomes in some areas compared with other developed health systems.

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Ministers have increasingly pointed to tech, including AI and community-based care, as part of efforts to improve productivity and reduce strain on hospitals.

That push was underlined this week by Wes Streeting, who defended the NHS’s use of AI-driven data platforms despite political concerns about suppliers.

Streeting said he was “not a fan of the politics” of executives at Palantir Technologies and described some of their remarks as “pretty abominable”.

However, he argued that the technology itself was “absolutely critical to the future of the NHS”.

The system, which links patient records across providers, is now used by more than half of NHS trusts and has been credited with improving waiting list management and identifying patients at risk earlier.

The debate highlights the balance ministers are trying to strike between accelerating adoption of advanced technology and maintaining public trust, particularly around data use and governance.

Polling by the Health Foundation shows broad support for digital tools that improve access to services, but more caution around AI-led care, particularly where clinical decisions are involved.

Cera’s systems rely on anonymised data and are designed to support, rather than replace, human care.

The company plans to develop and test new tools in the UK before licensing them to governments and providers internationally, as part of a wider push to position Britain as a hub for healthcare AI.