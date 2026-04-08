UK Investors Back Narwhal Labs With £20 Million Investment to Launch DeepBlue Enterprise-Grade Agentic AI

Narwhal Labs today announces DeepBlue OS – an autonomous communications platform designed to replace fragmented, human-led response models with always-on agentic AI. Backed by £20 million in funding from UK investors, including Jonathan Swann, former director of CFC Underwriting, the Bristol-based AI scaleup is making enterprise-grade agentic AI accessible to organisations of any size, sector or regulatory environment.

Narwhal Labs has built DeepBlue OS to manage the full lifecycle of communications. This includes inbound, outbound, and ongoing across voice, SMS, email, and WhatsApp, all through a unified agentic intelligence layer. It operates autonomously, 24 hours a day, handling enquiries, qualifying contacts, booking appointments, chasing documents, routing requests, and executing follow-up workflows without human intervention.

Designed for use in complex and regulated environments – from housing and financial services to insurance, government and retail – every agent action is fully auditable and explainable through a Glass Box Architecture, meaning nothing happens that cannot be reviewed, traced, or evidenced. Delivered more like a utility – comparable to electricity or broadband – organisations only pay for what they use, with no setup costs, long-term contracts or minimum commitment.

Luke Sartain, founder and CEO of Narwhal Labs, commented: “Enterprise-grade AI should not be the exclusive preserve of organisations with eight-figure technology budgets and two-year implementation timelines. The level of backing we’ve seen reflects a growing recognition that this technology is no longer optional – it’s foundational to how organisations operate. We built DeepBlue OS as a utility – you switch it on, you pay for what you use, and it works. The security, compliance, and auditability that government and regulated enterprise demand are not optional extras. They are the foundation everything else is built on.”

Jonathan Swann, investor and former director of CFC Underwriting, added: “What stood out about Narwhal Labs is that it’s providing an infrastructure that solves a clear commercial problem today, rather than creating experimental AI concepts. Every organisation loses revenue through missed or delayed responses, and this is scalable AI to solve that. The fact it can be deployed quickly, without the usual complexity, makes it highly compelling.”

Agents for any organisation

DeepBlue OS is multilingual and multi-jurisdictional by design, capable of managing customer and citizen interactions across more than 50 languages without modification or rebuild. The same infrastructure that handles 20,000 simultaneous outbound calls for an enterprise client powers the inbound communications of a growing professional services firm. Scale is built in.

Three core agents power the platform:

Inbound agent: A 24/7 AI receptionist that answers calls, handles enquiries, qualifies contacts, and books appointments

A 24/7 AI receptionist that answers calls, handles enquiries, qualifies contacts, and books appointments Lead and case responder: Instant, multi-channel follow-up triggered by any inbound event, responding in under two minutes to progress every interaction.

Instant, multi-channel follow-up triggered by any inbound event, responding in under two minutes to progress every interaction. Outbound agent: High-volume, outcome-driven calling and messaging to re-engage contacts

Built for trust and compliance

DeepBlue OS is one of the only agentic AI platforms in the UK to hold ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certifications. The platform is built to operate within the most demanding compliance environments, and meets key regulatory requirements including GDPR, TCPA, and OFCOM from day one.

DeepBlue OS ensures customers can be operational within ten minutes, on the same certified infrastructure, with full auditability from the first interaction. It is available as a native deployment and as a white-label solution for telecoms operators, platform partners, and enterprise channel partners seeking to embed agentic AI capability directly within their own products and services.

Register your interest for DeepBlue OS here.

About Narwhal Labs

Narwhal Labs is a Bristol-based AI scaleup building enterprise-grade autonomous communications infrastructure for organisations of every size and sector. DeepBlue OS – its flagship agentic AI operating system – deploys autonomous AI agents across voice, SMS, email, and WhatsApp, managing the full interaction lifecycle from first contact to qualified outcome, without human intervention.

DeepBlue OS is designed for regulated industries, public sector, and enterprise environments where compliance, auditability, and security are not optional, and for every other organisation that simply cannot afford to miss a customer.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260408495463/en/

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