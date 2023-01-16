Cole, 35, back as Borthwick names England’s Six Nations squad

Dan Cole is back in the England mix (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Dan Cole has been named in the England Rugby squad as new head coach Steve Borthwick revealed his 36-man squad this morning ahead of the Six Nations, which begin next month.

Borthwick, on appearance, has picked a squad with form at the forefront with the training squad including the likes of the 35-year-old prop and 33-year-old scrum-half Ben Youngs.

Alex Dombrandt, Nick Isiekwe, Elliot Daly, Dan Kelly, Max Malins and Joe Marchant also return.

Fly-half Farrell has been the in-form No10 thus far in the Premiership and will be available for England’s opening Six Nations clash against Scotland despite currently serving a three-week ban for a dangerous tackle.

Fellow No10 Fin Smith, uncapped, is included alongside other potential debutants Ollie Hassell-Collins, George McGuigan and Jack Walker.

Last season’s Premiership player of the season Ben Earl has been included in the squad ahead of the Championship that will see England play Scotland, Italy, Wales, France and Ireland.

England come into this Six Nations Championships off the back of one of their worst calendar year’s ever, where the side won just five out of 12 Tests.

Today’s announcement at Twickenham came just 12 hours after Borthwick’s predecessor Eddie Jones was announced as Australia’s head coach ahead of September’s World Cup – England and Australia are on the same side of the draw and could meet in the last eight in Paris later this year.

Borthwick said: “This is an exciting squad, with a blend of Six Nations experience and young talent, and includes players who are in excellent form in the Premiership.

“We are all looking forward to the challenges of the Six Nations and we will approach this great tournament with a spirit of courage and total commitment.

“I know the players can’t wait to get back to Twickenham and give our fans a performance they can be proud of.

“The hard work for the Scotland game starts now.”

Billy Vunipola, Tom Curry and Val Rapava-Ruskin were excluded.

Full squad

Forwards: Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 5 caps), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 95 caps), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks,1 cap), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 9 caps), Ben Earl (Saracens, 13 caps), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 43 caps), Jamie George (Saracens, 72 caps), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 7 caps), Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks, 19 caps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 8 caps), Maro Itoje (Saracens, 62 caps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 96 caps), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 14 caps), George McGuigan (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 18 caps), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 56 caps), Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 74 caps), Jack Walker (Harlequins, uncapped), Jack Willis (Toulouse, 6 caps).

Backs: Elliot Daly (Saracens, 57 caps), Owen Farrell (Saracens, 101 caps), Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 3 caps), Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish, uncapped), Dan Kelly (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap), Max Malins (Saracens, 14 caps), Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 13 caps), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 1 cap), Cadan Murley (Harlequins, uncapped), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 52 caps), Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, uncapped), Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 17 caps), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 17 caps), Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 50 caps), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 7 caps), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 121 caps)