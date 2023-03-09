England captain Farrell DROPPED for Six Nations clash with France

Owen Farrell has been dropped for the first time since 2015 with England head coach Steve Borthwick naming Marcus Smith at No10 for his side’s Six Nations clash against France. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Owen Farrell has been dropped for the first time since 2015 with England head coach Steve Borthwick naming Marcus Smith at No10 for his side’s Six Nations clash against France.

Smith was released back to his club for last weekend’s fallow week and impressed in Harlequins’ Big Game at Twickenham.

His reward is a first start at fly-half under Borthwick, who has dropped his captain to make room for the 25-year-old maverick.

Farrell replacement?

With Farrell on the bench and Courtney Lawes out injured, Bristol Bears prop Ellis Genge will captain England as they take on France in Le Crunch on Saturday afternoon.

In his previous 47 matches in the Six nations, Farrell has never started a game on the bench and has not been left out of a significant Test since an autumn match against Australia in 2014.

Ollie Lawrence and Henry Slade will continue in the centre partnerships having developed a partnership in England’s last two wins – against Italy and Wales.

Borthwick’s first Six Nations campaign got off to a poor start against Scotland but the side have since rallied and remain in contention for the title.

They will likely, however, need to beat both France and Ireland – the world No2 and No1 sides – this and next weekend to claim a first title since 2020.

England team

Forwards: Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler, Ollie Chessum, Maro Itoje, Lewis Ludlam, Jack Willis, Alex Dombrandt

Backs: Jack van Poortvliet, Marcus Smith, Anthony Watson, Ollie Lawrence, Henry Slade, Max Malins, Freddie Steward

Bench: Jack Walker, Mako Vunipola, Dan Cole, David Ribbans, Ben Curry, Alex Mitchell, Owen Farrell, Henry Arundell

France team

Forwards: Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand, Dorian Aldegheri, Thibaud Flament, Paul Willemse, Francois Cros, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt

Backs: Antoine Dupont, Romain Ntamack, Ethan Dumortier, Jonathan Danty, Gael Fickou, Damian Penaud, Thomas Ramos

Bench: Peato Mauvaka, Reda Wardi, Sipili Dalatea, Romain Taofifenua, Sekou Macalou, Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana, Melvyn Jaminet