South Africa forward accused of racial slur against England player

South Africa forward Bongi Mbonambi has been accused of directing a racial slur at England’s Tom Curry in his side’s 16-15 World Cup semi-final win on Saturday.

Curry was heard asking referee Ben O’Keeffe: “Sir, Sir, if their hooker calls me a white c**t what do I do?”

The New Zealander replied: “Nothing please. I’ll be on it.”

The two players did not shake hands after the match and when pressed on the matter Curry stated: “It doesn’t need to be talked about. I’m not talking about it now.”

The alleged slur can be referred to the citing commissioner of the match but must be done, by England’s Rugby Football Union or the refereeing team, by Monday morning, 36 hours after the match’s conclusion.

South Africa won the epic semi-final in the 78th minute to secure a final against New Zealand in Paris next weekend.

When asked about the incident on Sunday morning, South Africa forwards coach Deon Davids said he was unaware.

“I’m not aware of that. I’m not aware of any comment. If it was discussed, I’m not sure what the comment was or when it was said. I don’t know.”

On-field abuse does count as misconduct but there is little precedent when it comes to sanctions for the action.

England prop Joe Marler received a two-match ban for comments made in 2016 while former South Africa player Jacques Potgieter was fined for a homophobic slur in 2015.

England will now face Argentina on Friday in the third place play-off match before their players return to their clubs.

England players returning to England will be required to have a number of rest weeks before playing for their clubs in the Premiership but the same rule does not apply to any of the Argentinians who play in the English Premiership.