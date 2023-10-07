England v Samoa: 10 Rugby World Cup facts ahead of kick-off
England take on Samoa knowing they are through to the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup.
Here are 10 facts about the two sides ahead of their clash on Saturday.
10 Rugby World Facts
- Samoa have been in every Rugby World Cup since 1991 and went beyond the pool stages in their first three attempts. They have gone out at the pool stages in every tournament since 2003.
- The two sides have met on three occasions at the World Cup – in 1995, 2003 and 2007 – with England winning on all three occasions.
- In every match with England at the tournament, Samoa have scored 22 points.
- Two of the team’s three matches have ended 44-22 – in 1995 and 2007.
- Samoa have never scored more than 10 table points at a World Cup but, given they are on six at the moment, they can beat that feat this time around with a bonus point win.
- In eight matches against England – three in the Rugby World Cup and five elsewhere – Samoa have never beaten today’s opposition. Their best win rate against a home nation is against Wales, where they have won four of their 10 matches.
- Samoa have won their final pool game at a tournament just once in a 25-21 victory over the United States in 2007.
- In contrast England have lost only one of their final pool games at a Rugby World Cup, 3-16 to Wales in 1987.
- Third spot in Pool D this year would be enough to see Samoa qualify for the next tournament automatically for the first time since they finished behind South Africa and Wales in 2011.
- Samoa have a positive points difference at the moment (+18). They have not finished a group stage in such a position in three of the last four Rugby World Cups.