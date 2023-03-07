Lawes out of England side to face France in Six Nations clash

England vice captain Courtney Lawes has suffered yet another injury set back as head coach Steve Borthwick confirmed the back-row would not be in contention to play in his side’s Six Nations clash with France on Saturday.

Lawes, of Northampton Saints, is out of the 27-man side named by Borthwick yesterday with a shoulder injury.

Among others who have been released are fly-half George Ford, No8 Sam Simmonds and winger Cadan Murley.

England in the mix

England take on France on Saturday looking to keep their Six Nations hopes alive but will face a stern test from world No2 side Les Bleus.

The selection calls made by England’s head coach suggested the side will continue with the strategy of starting either Marcus Smith or captain Owen Farrell, despite some saying the side could revert back to the duo in a 10-12 axis as was the case under Eddie Jones.

Elsewhere in this weekend’s Six Nations round four: Wales travel to Italy looking for their first win since Warren Gatland’s return while Scotland host Ireland in a battle for the Triple Crown.

The final round of fixtures sees Italy head to Scotland, Wales play France and England play Ireland in Dublin.