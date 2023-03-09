So you want to go to… Six Nations Super Saturday? Here’s how

This time next week millions of Brits will be preparing to tune in to Super Saturday, the final round of Six Nations action involving three games back-to-back. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

This year’s finale sees Scotland host Italy before Wales travel to France, with Ireland’s match against England on St Patrick’s weekend closing the show.

Here’s how to be there, based on two people travelling on Friday and returning to London on Sunday.

Scotland vs Italy

EasyJet can take you from Stansted to Edinburgh for £121 per person, or from Luton for £101 – the cheapest option at the time of writing. A train will take nearly five hours and cost £155 in economy or over £300 in first class. No question, really, is there?

Britannia Edinburgh Hotel is the most cost effective stay at £228 (£57 per person per night) while Booking.com’s top reviewed offering is BrewDog’s DogHouse Edinburgh – that’ll set you back £710 for the weekend.

The match itself is currently a sell-out given how well Scotland are playing, but official resale sites have a handful of tickets remaining at face value (around £65 mark above). Murrayfield is still taking hospitality enquiries but you’ll need to be quick to ensure you can get onto the list – prices aren’t available until an enquiry is made.

France vs Wales

Flying from Luton to Charles de Gaulle via EasyJet and returning from Paris Orly to Gatwick on Vueling costs just £111, while a return to Orly from Gatwick with Vueling is £191. The Eurostar will set you back nearly £190 in economy and £275 in business premier.

The Auberge de Jeunesse HI Paris Le d’Artagnan is the cheapest place to be in the French capital at £139. The Hotel des Arts Montmartre is the best rated on Booking.com at £559, or £139 per person per night. Paris isn’t exactly short of hotels, however.

Like Murrayfield, the Stade de France is already packed to the rafters for Super Saturday with only official resale sites likely to have tickets available next week. It is still, however, offering hospitality for the match. While the VIP cocktail lounge is sold out, VIP seated lounges are available for £711 per person, the VIP Club Lounge can be accessed for £800 and private boxes are available from about £10,500.

Ireland vs England

A horribly early flight from Stansted with Ryanair paired with an awfully late return will set you back just £77, with many offers below the £100 mark. A more leisurely Friday evening flight combined with the same 10pm return is just £70. If you’re feeling ambitious and want to drive, a ferry crossing from Holyhead in north Wales to Dublin will set you back £286.

Dublin is famously overpriced on a Six Nations weekend. The Green in Saint Stephen’s Green is the cheapest offering at £802, while the highest rated hotel on Booking.com is the Herbert Park Hotel and Park Residence which will set you back £1,189.

Like the other two, normal tickets for this potential title decider are currently unavailable. That said, there are likely to be some on resale from Monday. The Aviva Stadium’s hospitality offering is also full.

So Super Saturday is upon us soon, and three great cities are hosting huge rugby clashes. As always, let us know if you use our tips and attend.