Pride month is ripe for pinkwashing, but LGBTQ charities need corporate support to survive

Corporate Pride campaigns get a bad rep for pinkwashing, but when done right, businesses and charities can form meaningful partnerships, writes Amy Heritage, director of fundraising and marketing at LGBTQ+ youth homelessness charity Akt

June is Pride month in the UK, a celebration and protest culminating with London Pride on the 29th, but it can also be a time rife for pinkwashing. Indeed, this year, several companies have been uninvited from London Pride due to what is seen as performative allyship, with participating companies now required to engage in LGBTQ+ inclusivity programmes year-round.

But for charities like us, Pride month is a crucial way to gain attention.

As the UK’s only LGBTQ+ youth homeless charity, Akt, we understand the importance of Pride for engaging businesses, with more than half of our corporate donations made during the Pride season.

And we are extremely happy to receive donations for Pride. For us, it is a natural time to partner with corporations and launch campaigns at a time when they are more likely to grab customer and staff attention alike – so together we can more successfully spread awareness of the one in four homeless youth who are LGBTQ+.

However, as proud members of the LGBTQ+ community we are also rightfully wary of disingenuous connection, which can ultimately do more harm for our community than good.

That is why we are passionate about collaborating with corporate partners who are committed to LGBTQ+ inclusion and equality internally, and who are seeking to build Pride campaigns that go beyond a social media post.

The Pret Foundation, for example, has remained consistent in their engagement and authentic support of Akt, partnering with our charity for almost a decade. Pret holds a strong internal commitment to diversity and inclusion, recently launching its diversity, equity and belonging groups.

Read more London Pride 2024: here are 15 amazing events to book this June

As part of our partnership this year, Pret has offered its donation terminals to Akt so its customers can ‘tap to donate’ directly to us in their shops during June and July. Claire Cough, UK managing director at Pret, said the partnership aligned with the company’s “commitment to creating an inclusive environment for customers and employees”.

Additionally, a percentage of Pret’s Love Bar sales will be donated to Akt in July. Donations help to provide emergency support and ‘rainbow starter packs’ for young people who are starting out on their own. These packs ensure young people thrive in their new homes – providing funds for furniture, a deposit and other key essentials.

Likewise in the City, we are building on our partnership with mini golf destination Puttshack, who have consistently demonstrated their commitment to LGBTQ+ rights. Puttshack previously donated proceeds of their Pride cocktail to fight LGBTQ+ youth homelessness and this year returns with ‘Putt With Pride’, which will see a donation of 5p for every hole in one scored across each of its four venues, as well as several special Pride events.



‘Putt with Pride’ partnership involves a collaboration with queer illustrator DOMANDINK, showing a dedication to working with LGBTQ+ communities to avoid misrepresentation, while Puttshack also works with inclusive PR agency Full Fat, who are dedicated to building meaningful connections between brands and their audiences.

Laura Duffy, marketing and sales director at Puttshack, said the collaboration was one of the ways the company ensures it is “inclusive and true to [its] brand” by supporting causes such as ours to create safe spaces for young people to be their authentic selves.

When done right, there can be mutual support between charities and corporations that results in meaningful change, not just a rainbow logo.

If you want to donate to Akt charity this Pride, or partner with us in a meaningful way, please contact us at supporters@akt.org, or at akt.org.uk/donate.