London Pride 2024: here are 15 amazing events to book this June

It’s Pride month and events are happening across the capital, with partying, marching and educating all on the agenda.

London Pride has been a mainstay of the LGBTQ calendar for over four decades, serving as both a lightning rod for conversations about progressive topics and an excuse to bring people together for a good old party. This year is no exception, with a host of talks, exhibitions and alternative nights out to cater for any tastes. Whether you’re a dyed-in-the-wool activist or an up-and-coming ally, there’s something on for you.

Here’s our guide to celebrating Pride Month in London.

QUEER BRITAIN EXHIBITION The UK’s first dedicated LGBTQ+ museum is hosting an exhibition called We Are Queer Britain, throughout Pride month. It features objects and images from the pride marches across the UK, celebrating and commenting on Britain’s first five decades of Pride events. The first of its kind in the country, the Queer Britain museum offers a fresh take on the LGBTQ identities and is an ideal place to celebrate Pride, whether you’re part of the community or an ally. queerbritain.org.uk

THE SCIENCE MUSEUM The Science Museum is also getting involved in this year’s Pride celebrations. Their Variety Show takes place in the museum’s own IMAX theatre and features performances by some of the most talented performers from within the LGBTQ community, including the legendary drag US performer Mzz Kimberley. The one-off event takes place on Wednesday 27 June. sciencemuseum.ac.uk

THE OFFICIAL PRIDE MARCH The culmination of Pride month comes on 29 June with the Pride March, with stages at Trafalgar Square, Leicester Square, Dean Street, Soho Square, Golden Square, and Victoria Embankment Gardens. A self-described “vibrant and dynamic organisation who share a common goal of advancing equality and diversity,” this is the big do to top off the celebrations in the heart of London. prideinlondon.org

DESIRE, LOVE, IDENTITY: EXPLORING LGBTQ HISTORIES AT BRITISH MUSEUM The British Museum has come under scrutiny in recent years for its role in the expatriation of artefacts from around the world. But a mark in the “positive” column comes in the form of this exhibition “looking at objects that have a connection with LGBTQ history,” with various “trails” examining pieces of art examining objects throughout history that help to shine a light on the enduring influence of queer culture. britishmuseum.org

DRAG BRUNCHES AT BETWEEN THE BRIDGES With previous guest stars including Bimini, Tayce, The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney & Danny Beard, this year’s Between the Bridges Pride 2024 line up is set to be more outrageous than ever. With events going on throughout June, this is your chance to luxuriate in the best the London drag scene has to offer. Whether you’re in the market for queens, games, prizes, competitions or lip syncing duels, the Southbank is the destination for you. Expect bottomless bubbly whilst the DJ has you sashaying along to all your fave drag tunes and party bangers – all included in the ticket price. betweenthebridges.co.uk

RIVER STAGE AT THE NATIONAL THEATRE The Glory returns to the River Stage, with events hosted and curated by The Glory’s grande-dames of drag and performance Jonny Woo and John Sizzle. Starting on 5 June and calling upon drag queens and kings, cabaret artists, DJs and theatre makers, it promises to be London’s most radical – and free – weekend of queer music, performance and hi-jinx. Laugh, dance, cheer, create and commune by the Thames at this annual summer jamboree. nationaltheatre.org.uk

EARTH IN HACKNEY GAL PALS One of the biggest London Pride 2024 parties for lesbians, queer women, trans and non-binary people takes place in Dalston at the 680-capacity seated venue, built originally as a cinema in the 1930s. The venue retains its original Art Deco features, with the Pride calendar including everything from gigs, to talks, screenings, and comedy in the multiarts space. Expect to hear Ashnikko, Beyonce, Bree Runway, Britney, COBRAH, Cardi B, Carly Rae Jepson and Charli XCX. earthackney.co.uk

PROUD WEST END This audio-visual exhibition “celebrating what it means to be proud” is happening once again throughout June. Charting the journeys of 11 individuals, this unique exploration of LGBTQ is both touching and immersive. Visit the exhibition at Old Quebec Street near Marble Arch from 11 June. oxfordstreet.co.uk

ROYAL INSTITUTION Spend the night in the theatre of The Royal Institution to learn about how science connects with our daily lives, with fabulous topics ranging from rainbows to how eco glitter can make our lives more sustainable (and make us look better in the process). 28 June, from 7.30pm. rigb.org

PRIDE BOXING COMPETITION Boxing has a somewhat heterosexual image but plenty of sportspeople are coming out to show that it is an inclusive sport. The Pride Boxing competition at the Clapham Grand showcases more than 60 fighters from across the community together with a live DJ and drag queen co-hosts. The Pride Boxing community welcomes newcomers and says the sport offers a “safe and inclusive” space for the community to learn the skills required to get by inside the ring. Head down on 27 June, £35-£50, The Clapham Grand 21-25, St John’s Hill, SW11 1TT. fatsoma.com

HACKNEY WICK’S COLOUR FACTORY If boxing doesn’t sound like your thing and you’re more like the LGBTQ person who dances the night away, head to Hackney Wick’s Colour Factory, where sexual health and wellness brand Howl is throwing a party in protest against ‘pinkwashing’ events across the country. A garden party with queer market stalls leads to an all night, sex-positive queer rave. 29 June, £10-£22, Colour Factory, 8 Queen’s Yard, E9 5EN. ra.co

BUBALA X DIARMUID GOODWIN On Sunday 30 June, Diarmuid Goodwin, head chef at Sager & Wilde, will join in the fun for a Pride extravaganza. Along with a vegetarian feast created by Diarmuid, expect a charity auction and a raffle with incredible prizes up for grabs. All money raised from this event will go to supporting London based LGBQT charities. Bubala also celebrates its fifth birthday with a lineup of guest chefs throughout the month. bubala.co.uk

CELEBRATE AT NESSA For those heading to central London for the main London Pride 2024 march on 29 June, Nessa is hosting a party including a street-facing pop up bar to refresh revellers, serving canned cocktails and vodka seltzers from East London Liquor Company as well as ice cream from Happy Endings LDN. The spot in the heart of Soho is also a great place to kick off the celebrations, allowing you to line your stomach with their all-day brunch menu before following the march. nessasoho.com

PARTY AT QUO VADIS Soho institution Quo Vadis will be holding its annual Pride party from midday on 29 June until late. An exclusive bash for members and their guests, the event will be hosted by Gurdeep Loyal, who will compere a Pride Pub Quiz and raffle, with all proceeds going to The Terrence Higgins Trust. There will be “many silly surprise activities in store,” including a game entitled ‘pin the smoked eel on Barbra Streisand’. Musical highlights will include a set by top London DJ Lexii, and drag group The Five Madonnas. quovadissoho.co.uk

