Pride in London bans City workers unless they support LGBTQ causes year-round

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 06: A close up of a placard 3during Pride in London 2019 on July 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Pride in London)

Pride in London, the organisation behind the annual Pride march in London, has said corporate groups who wish to march in the Pride in London Parade this summer will need to engage with Pride in London year-round – or they won’t be able to participate.

Pride in London runs a Pride in the City campaign offering what the organisation say is “critical” support to LGBTQ employees. The campaign helps corporations engage with and support their LGBTQ staff.

If an organisation becomes a member of the Pride in the City campaign they get training on topics including how to make trans and non-binary colleagues feel more welcome in the office, and on creating an inclusive LGBTQ workplace. Events connect LGBTQ colleagues with queer community groups, activists and grassroots organisations, networking opportunities and professional opportunities.

Dee Llewellyn, Director of Partnerships & Growth, Pride in London, said: “It’s about time that we set the bar higher for businesses marching at Pride in London. We want to be collaborating closely with them to make meaningful progress on LGBTQ+ inclusion in their workplaces all year, not just on the day of the Parade. Because Pride in London is so much more than a march—it’s about creating a world where everyone can be their authentic selves, 365 days a year.”

Joining Pride in the City costs £7,000 per year with entry to the Pride in London Parade and all year-round in-person and online training and networking opportunities included. Smaller businesses can pay a subsidised fee of £5,250 if they have an annual turnover of less than £1 million.

Applications for Pride in the City – and corporate entries into the Parade in general – close 29 February 2024. For more information on Pride in the City, visit Pride in the City.

There is a similar movement in the USA to encourage businesses to be more inclusive towards their LGBTQ workers. The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative helps companies in the States and beyond (also in the UK) to support their queer colleagues with training and year-round support. Brooklyn Brewery, Jägermeister and the New York City Marathon are a few of the US companies that have signed up to the initiative.

Pride in London takes place in central London on 29 June 2024. You can line the streets and watch the parade for free, but if you’d like to join in on a corporate float you’ll need to be a member of Pride in the City.

