Pride Month 2023 in London: Where to go ad what to do

Summer is finally upon us and Pride Month has officially begun. Throughout June London will play host to hundreds of LGBT events in venues across the capital, culminating in the 2023 Parade on 1 July.

As well as the usual host of fabulous drag acts, open-air theatre and coruscating comedy, there will be awareness events and opportunities for peaceful protest; Pride month is in June because that was when the Stonewall riots took place, after all. Here are some of the happenings we’re most looking forward to.

The Glory

National Theatre River Stage

Another harbinger of summer is the opening of the National Theatre’s River Stage. This year queer venue The Glory will host a series of events on the stage, including its drag queen contest Lipsync1000, its drag king contest Man Up!, a Saturday night party with Glory DJs, an afternoon sketching with Drag Life Drawing, and many other musical interludes.

• From 9-11 June, Southbank

The London LGBTQ+ Stand-Up Comedy Festival

Various venues

Comedy is often at its best when it gets serious. And in a year in which mainstream comedians have come under fire for past and present attacks on the gay and trans communities, this series of queer comedy events is a chance to show support for those standing up – get it? – for people who need it, as well as being a whole bunch of fun.

• Various venues; comedybloomers.com

Bisexuality 101

EY office, More London

Open to LGBT and straight people alike, this event from Pride in Tech promises to be an education in all things bisexuality. “We’ll explore the fundamentals of the bi experience, the impact of prejudice from inside the Queer community, and the power of active allyship,” say the organisers. Speakers include Abi Chamberlainfrom Pride in Tech and Zara Kermally from EY.

• Tonight; trinnovogroup.com

A Queer History of London: The LGBTQ+ Walking Tour

Outside the Clermont Hotel

Learn about London’s gay history from the drag queens of the 1700s to the secret gay bars dotted across Soho in the 1920s. The Queer History of London Walking Tour is a reminder of the struggles of LGBT people throughout the ages, a fascinating glimpse of a London that exists just out of sight, and a laugh-out-loud way to spend a Saturday morning – hangovers optional.

• Saturday at 11am; admin@londonwithalocal.com.

Pride Parade!

Across London

The official Pride march takes place on the first day of July. Expect in excess of a million people following the route, which includes Trafalgar Square and Leicester Square.

• 1 July, prideinlondon.org