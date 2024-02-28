Feyi-Waboso out of England Six Nations camp to take uni exam

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – FEBRUARY 24: England player Immanuel Feyi-Waboso runs in to score the second England try during the Guinness Six Nations 2024 match between Scotland and England at BT Murrayfield Stadium on February 24, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

England winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso has withdrawn from Steve Borthwick’s training camp in order to sit an exam.

The 21-year-old Exeter Chiefs flyer will sit a medical exam for his degree at Exeter University.

He has been replaced in the 36-man training group by Will Muir.

England ins and outs

No9 Alex Mitchell has rejoined the camp after recovering from a knee injury while No10 Marcus Smith is back in the fold ahead of next week’s clash with Ireland.

Ben Curry’s absence due to injury sees the return of Northampton Saints back-row Tom Pearson, who impressed in England A’s 91-5 victory over Portugal last Sunday.

England’s training camp this week is in York as the national team prepare to face Ireland at Twickenham next weekend.

Borthwick’s side opened their Six Nations account with wins against Italy and Wales but were beaten last weekend by a determined Scotland at Murrayfield in Edinburgh. Feyi-Waboso scored one of England’s two tries in their 30-21 defeat.

England take on Ireland in London before concluding their Six Nations campaign in Lyon as they take on France.

Friday’s training session in York is open to the public (with tickets).

Six Nations table