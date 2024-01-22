Watch the 2024 Six Nations rugby on this huge London screen

The 2024 Six Nations is showing at this expansive London venue

The Six Nations kicks off next month and ahead of the tournament, London bars and restaurants will be gearing up to celebrate and cheer on England.

A new extra sized screen has been installed at London Bridge’s Flat Iron Square ready for the tournament. The food market and social events space has long been a gathering point for sports fans, but the venue are going bigger than usual with the new screen and a set of celebration events.

Teaming up with Camden Town Brewery, the venue will screen the first game on 2 February between France and Ireland. Live performances, “fast pour” beer lanes and optimal viewing platforms will be installed so everyone gets a good view.

Read more: England Rugby announce new coach ahead of Six Nations

Packages for corporate parties and groups of friends are available in the refurbished events space, where there will be live commentary and DJs before and after matches.

Six Nations final games wrap up on 16 March. England, Wales, Scotland, Italy and Ireland will host fixtures. Due to the Olympics the French games will be played in Marseilles, Lille and Lyon rather than Paris.

The Faltering Fullback in Finsbury Park, Skylight in Peckham and Tobacco Dock, Vinegar Yard in London Bridge and Arcade Food Hall in Soho will also be screening Six Nations fixtures.

Read more: Six Nations teams to have names on backs of shirts

Read more: TikTok’s Women’s Six Nations sponsorship halted two years early

Read more: Feyi-Waboso to snub Wales for England in Six Nations