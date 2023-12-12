TikTok’s Women’s Six Nations sponsorship halted two years early

Guinness has replaced TikTok as Women’s Six Nations sponsor two years before the social media platform’s deal was due to end

TikTok’s title sponsorship of the Women’s Six Nations has ended two years early, with Guinness stepping in to take the rights.

The Diageo-owned Irish drinks brand has also extended its sponsorship of the men’s competition, a relationship that began when it replaced RBS in 2019.

Guinness is reported to be paying around £15m per year in total. The agreement was described as “long-term” but the length has not been specified.

It comes 23 months after TikTok announced a four-year deal to sponsor the Women’s Six Nations, calling it “a seminal moment for the women’s game”.

The contract provoked concerns in some quarters as Western governments increasingly viewed the Chinese-owned social media platform as a security risk.

Instead the competition will be known as the Guinness Women’s Six Nations once again, with the brewer reclaiming rights that it initially took in 2019.

“This is a defining moment for rugby, with huge potential on the horizon and a genuine opportunity to widen the audience for the sport, to help secure its future,” said Six Nations chief executive Tom Harrison, who replaced Ben Morel in April.

“The women’s game is the biggest growth engine for rugby, and through this partnership, Guinness will help accelerate this.”

Guinness brand director Stephen O’Kelly said: “We are fully committed to the game of rugby and the values it supports in creating an inclusive game for everyone.

“That’s why we are proud that Guinness will become the title partner of the Women’s Six Nations in 2024, alongside the extension of its title partnership of the Men’s championship.”

The Women’s Six Nations is due to begin on 23 March, a week after the men’s version is set to conclude.