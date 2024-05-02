Premier League chief responds to Parliament with fears over Football Regulator

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND – MARCH 02: A detailed view of the Nike Flight 2024 Premier League match ball prior to the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool FC at the City Ground on March 02, 2024 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters says the Independent Football Regulator in its current form could “affect the carefully constructed competitive balance” of England’s top flight.

Masters was responding to the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, who had issued questions to the Premier League.

The English top flight was also previously accused of lobbying surrounding the Football Governance Bill when it was being read in Parliament.

But the league’s chief executive has set out his concerns and suggested improvements for the Bill.

“Our overarching concern is that, despite good intentions, this regulatory model is unlikely to be the most proportionate, light-touch of effective model for football,” Masters said in his letter.

“It is possible (and to be hoped) that the IFR, working with the leagues, will use its discretion to develop a proportionate regime. However, we remain concerned that the Bill as drafted may just as feasibly result in a risk-adverse model, delivered by a complex and duplicative system.

“This will inevitably cause unintended consequences for the smooth running of the leagues.

“We worry above all that the model set out in the Bill may affect the carefully constructed competitive balance that is at the heart of our exciting competition, and therefore the appeal and value of the Premier League to fans and investors alike.

“We believe that the Bill could be improved in several respects.”

Premier League points of improvement