Where can I watch the Six Nations in London this weekend?

The Six Nations is up and running across Europe and London’s pubs and bars are loving it. England, Scotland and Ireland won in round one but round two sees a huge England vs Wales clash.

Here are the top spots that City A.M. have tried for you to get stuck into.

Flat Iron Square, London Bridge

Flat Iron Square in London Bridge (pictured) is newly reopened with the ownership doing a superb job in offering seated and standing spaces with numerous screens in which to watch sport.

The main screen is humongous and artfully placed to avoid obstructive viewpoints.

There’s a huge range of food options, including Greek, chicken and game, with Camden Brewery playing a star role for us last weekend on tap.

It is worth a visit for those who haven’t, and it is great to see the hospitality industry thriving in the arches.

Clubhouse 5, Leicester Square

A favourite of ours during the Rugby World Cup, Clubhouse 5 is back for the Guinness Six Nations this year.

It may be slightly pricey (£16 for two pints last time out) but it is cosy and atmospheric, with a real sporting theme throughout.

The burgers are big, messy and sublime and the range of drinks does the job on a Saturday afternoon.

It’s well worth a visit if you’re stuck in Central looking for somewhere to watch the rugby.

The Florence

New to City A.M., The Florence in Herne Hill is newly refurbished and dog-friendly.

A classic spot offering a range of food and drinks in a part of London we don’t push too often.

So give it a go and let us know what you think!

Six Nations at The Cabbage Patch, Twickenham

We couldn’t not do a preview for the weekend without mentioning the famous Cabbage Patch.

One of the most recognisable rugby pubs, the Patch is just outside of Twickenham station.

We wouldn’t recommend visiting on a matchday without a game ticket because it is absolutely rammed, but it is a super social location ahead of kick-off.

Elsewhere in the area the likes of The Albany, The White Swan (on the river), The Royal Oak and The Shack offer differing experiences.