England vs Spain: Where to watch in London, from Boxpark to M

We did it! While England have ridden their luck at times, a storming performance against The Netherlands has landed us in a second successive Euros final. England vs Spain will present the toughest challenge yet but perhaps then three lions are peaking at the right time. Make sure you make it a memorable evening and head to somewhere with big screens and fellow fans. Here’s our round-up of the best places to watch England vs Spain in London, from rowdy fan zones to classy pubs and restaurants with screens.

M Restaurant

The City’s favourite steak restaurant will be showing the final on its glorious Bang & Olufsen screens and promises to have a great, intimate crowd. Tables are available to book or you can stand at the bar, although we’d suggest getting there early to guarantee a spot. Better yet, grab dinner there first to line the stomach before the match kicks off.

• Go to mrestaurants.co.uk

Apex Temple Court Hotel

Located in the heart of London, Apex Temple Court Hotel has London’s hottest new outdoor terrace. In partnership with Fleet Street Quarter’s Summer of Sport, a 3m x 2m LED all-weather outdoor screen has been added so you can catch the final on the big screen. With bookable tables, suited for whatever the British summer throws at us, The Summer Terrace promises to be an excellent spot to watch the game.

• Go to apexhotels.co.uk

Carpenters Arms

One of the only pubs in the Fitzrovia area to survive the war, The Carpenters Arms retains its 1930s tiled frontage and is enduringly popular with local residents and visitors to the capital alike. It also has a Hidden Roof Terrace complete with screens; perfect for large groups who want an al fresco football experience.

• Go to thecarpentersarms.net

Bluebird Chelsea

If you like hanging out with people who boast about how they once had a cameo on Made in Chelsea, head to the Bluebird on the King’s Road. It’s the destination bar when it comes to summer in west London, with creative cocktails and decent food. The football will be played from big screens in the indoor and outdoor communal areas. A great shout for watching England vs Spain.

• Go to bluebird-restaurant.co.uk

The Cavendish

Enjoy an afternoon wandering around the classic red brick townhouses of Marylebone then end up in this lovely bar with a decent-sized terrace space outdoors. Just off Marylebone High Street, the bar specialises in experimental cocktails and there’s privately bookable spaces available for larger groups.

• Go to 35newcavendish.co.uk

Flat Iron Square

Flat Iron Square is a great space to watch big sports events, with food far above your usual pie and chips and a huge screen to gather beneath. Located just south of London Bridge, it’s a brilliant central location for fans meeting up from across the city. It’s free to book tables but it’s worth doing so nice and early to avoid disappointment. A great spot.

• Go to flatironsquare.co.uk

Greenwich Fan Park

The closest to an official fan park for the Euros in London are the huge spaces operated by For the Fans (4TF), where thousands will congregate under massive screens to cheer on the lads. There are spaces in Greenwich and Dalston and given the option we’d go for the former. Studio 338 describes itself as an “Ibiza-style mega-club” with a square footage you can only find on the outer reaches of the city centre.

Each match has “special guests”, with past participants including Paul Robinson, Carlton Cole and – a leftfield choice given his questionable output since retiring – Matthew Le Tissier.

• Go to 4thefans.tv

Pop Brixton

Pop Brixton, the street food and drink market, has installed four high-definition screens for the 2024 Euros and will be showing the final. Booking is open online for the big game, so book now to guarantee a space. There’s a great selection of street food and drinks, and tables will be available an hour before kick-off so you can bed in with a frosty one before the game’s big kick-off.

• Go to popbrixton.org

Brigadiers

If the big sports bars and rowdy spots get too much, head down to Brigadiers in Bloomberg Arcade. The Indian barbecue restaurant is renowned for its food but it will be showing the Euro 2024 final while offering specialist menus. For the England games they will have a special four-course Feast Menu (£80 per person) available which includes a selection of the restaurant’s signature dishes such as Chinese Chilli Paneer Lettuce Cups and Achari Beef Short Rib.

• Go to brigadierslondon.com

Battersea Brewery

If you’re out west – or still haven’t checked out the new Battersea Power Station development – book a table at Battersea Brewery. Tables are available to book now for all the big fixtures, and there’s in-house brews to celebrate (or commiserate) with, as well as a range of British pub classics to keep you full. The historic power station is nearby if you fancy a wander around the new shopping centre and restaurant complex beforehand.

• Go to batterseabrew.co.uk

Boxpark

And there’s always the good old faithful Boxpark, which is a tried and tested venue for football shenanigans. Check out the Wembley one to feel even closer to the England team. What could be better than watching the finals this close to the home of football?

• Go to boxpark.co.uk