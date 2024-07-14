England hopes: Nation readies for Three Lions’ date with destiny at Euro 2024

England will play Spain in the Euro 2024 final tonight as the Three Lions hope to shed 58 years of history

England fans across the country are awaiting what might be the biggest night of the year ahead of the tonight’s European cup final clash with Spain.

The Three Lions already made history when they became the nation’s first mens’ team to reach a final on foreign soil, following a brilliant victory over the Netherlands.

Gareth Southgate, who has led England to back to back Euros finals, said he wants his players to be “fearless” when they take on the Spanish in Berlin.

A win, England’s first since 1966 in a major international tournament, would “mean everything,” he told reporters ahead of the game. “It would be the most incredible feeling. For the fans to have that moment in history and celebrate that, it would be special.”

The final is expected to be viewed by as many as 28m people, with pubs throughout London and the rest of the country fully booked.

Hospitality venues in the capital are set to see a whopping £48m boost, with around 10m extra pints poured. On Thursday, more than 300,000 people entered a City Hall ballot for free tickets to watch the game at The O2.

Tens of thousands of England fans have also paid thousands of pounds in the last couple of days to travel to Berlin for the final.

England go into the game as slight underdogs but will be eager to put the disappointment of losing to Italy in the last final.

It will be a night to remember if they do.