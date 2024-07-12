10m pints! Pubs set to cash in on Euros mania ahead of England vs Spain clash this weekend

England captain Harry Kane has insisted that past semi-final experience can help the Three Lions reach a second successive Euros final.

As England gear up to play Spain in the final of the Euros on Sunday, pubs across the capital have been busy planning how to make the most of a bumper weekend.

Pubs are set to see a £48m boost, with as many as 10m extra pints poured.

“The Euros final this Sunday will be a momentous day for the country and our nation’s pubs and bars, which are set to see a sales boost of £120m,” Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKhospitality, said.

“Pubs will be packed to the rafters with fans cheering on the Three Lions and creating an unrivalled atmosphere, outside of being at the game in Berlin,” she added.

England has reached just two major finals in the last 70 years, in 2020 and 1966. England haven’t won a major international trophy in 58 years.

Brits have upped their spending on all things football during the Euros as England has progressed. The semi-finals triggered a 1,300 per cent increase in England shirt sales.

England’s opening match saw a modest 21 per cent jump in debit card spending at restaurants, pubs and clubs, and the semi-final brought in an estimated £491.4m in retail and hospitality spending.

“Fans have shown us resoundingly this tournament that there is no better place to watch our teams and soak up the atmosphere than the great British pub,” British Beer And Pub Association chief executive Emma McClarkin said.

As with the semi-finals, licensing hours will be extended until 1am this Saturday.

Supermarkets, too, expect a much bigger weekend than usual: Tesco said it had launched a “major operation” to ensure stores were fully stocked for the anticipated surge in food and drink for viewing parties.

“England reaching the final of a major football tournament is a huge feelgood factor and we know that many people around the country will be in a celebratory mood leading up to the 8pm kick off on Sunday night,” Tesco store ordering manager Jason Binks said.

“Based on our learnings from England reaching the final last time round, and also from increasing demand through this tournament, we have a well-rehearsed supply plan in place to make sure all our stores are stocked for the extra demand,” he added.