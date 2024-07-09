Run to Euro 2024 semi-finals triggers 1,300 per cent increase in England shirt sales

Sales of England shirts and merchandise have mirrored sentiment around their run at Euro 2024

England’s Euro 2024 run has sent shirt sales soaring by 1,300 per cent – and that figure is forecast to grow further if they reach the final by beating the Netherlands this evening.

Sales of replica shirts and other merchandise have closely mirrored excitement around the national team, spiking ahead of the tournament, dipping after lukewarm performances in the group stage and then shooting up again after Saturday’s win over Switzerland.

The penalty shoot-out victory over the Swiss coincided with a 1,341 per cent uptick in sales compared with normal volume, according to data released by Adobe. Should England progress against the Netherlands and reach a second successive Euros final, sales are predicted to be more than 16 times usual levels.

Read more Have England been lucky at Euro 2024? Examining the cases for and against

“Major sporting events like the Euros have a way of tapping into people’s emotions and breaking the consumer malaise, driving an uptick in spending on shirts and merchandise, as well as smaller lifts in other categories,” said Vivek Pandya, lead analyst at Adobe Digital Insights.

“Sales have mapped tightly to the performance of Gareth Southgate’s team throughout the tournament, and retailers, whether England fans or not, will be hoping that they progress to the final again this year so that they can take advantage of the resulting optimism and loosening of purse strings.”

England merchandise sales began to grow in May ahead of Euro 2024 and were up 600 per cent in the week before the tournament.

By the first week of action volume was up 1,200 per cent, although that halved after disappointing draws against Denmark and Slovenia.

Spending picked up again to around 1,000 per cent of normal levels after England beat Slovakia in the last 16.

It rocketed further after the Switzerland quarter-final as Southgate’s team reached a third semi-final in four major tournaments.

Retailers saw a run on England Women’s shirts when the Lionesses reached the final of Euro 2022, which they won. The men’s shirt, which retails for £85, remains widely available.