Pubs to stay open until 1am if Home Nations reach Fifa World Cup knockouts

Pubs will stay open until 1am if England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland reach the final stages of the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood confirmed that “the party won’t end before the final whistle is blown”, adding that “if any [home] nation reaches the final stages, we will extend licensing hours”.

The hours extension will be a timely boost for publicans across the country, with City AM last month finding that pubs and bars are closing at their fastest rate this century – the number appointing liquidators or administrators reached nearly 450 in the first 10 months of the year.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said: “The pub has and always will be the home of live sport and there’s no better place to gather under one roof during moments of huge national significance and make memories.

“Our sector plays a huge part in boosting community spirit and extending licensing hours will mean that people can gather for longer at their local to cheer on our brilliant teams.”

Fifa World Cup boozing

The 2026 Fifa World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, and the draw will take place on Friday.

The schedule will be released on Saturday and kick-off times are expected to go well into the evening UK time.

While the final of this year’s Club World Cup kicked off at 8pm UK time, many matches went well into the evening for British fans.

Added Mahmood to The Sun: “Our nations’ pubs are going into extra time.

“This World Cup could be the first in over 60 years with every home nation there.

“And in a personal capacity, I would like to add . . . It’s coming home.”

England and Scotland are in the draw on Friday while Northern Ireland and Wales are in the play-off spots, with their fate decided in March next year.