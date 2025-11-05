Fifa casts net as Budweiser Uefa talks throw World Cup contract into doubt

Budweiser has been Fifa's official World Cup beer since 1986

Fifa has begun exploratory talks with other alcohol companies as a contingency measure in case long-term partner AB InBev, maker of Budweiser, opts against extending its contract as the world governing body’s official beer supplier after next year’s World Cup.

AB InBev’s flagship brand Budweiser has been the official World Cup beer since the 1986 tournament in Mexico but, as City AM revealed last week, the brewer has offered Uefa €200m a year to replace Heineken as the Champions League’s main alcohol sponsor from 2027, leading to questions in the industry about whether it can afford both contracts.

The Belgian-American company cemented its relationship with Fifa further last year by agreeing a late deal to be an official partner of the Club World Cup, with Budweiser and Michelob Ultra promoted throughout the competition, but has not committed beyond next year’s finals in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Given that the 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia will be a dry tournament, the medium-term value of the Fifa contract for AB InBev is open to question, particularly given the legacy of the 11th-hour withdrawal of beer sales by Fifa on the eve of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Uefa confirmed it had entered exclusive negotiations with AB InBev over the Champions League contract within hours of City AM’s story last Wednesday, while Heineken also issued a statement saying its 30-year association with the competition was coming to an end.

Blackout for England Ashes warm-up

England cricket fans will not be able to watch their only pre-Ashes warm-up match, against England Lions next week, as the three-day game will not be broadcast on any platforms.

While the lack of interest from TV companies in what is essentially an internal practice match at Lilac Hill in Perth is no surprise, the ECB’s decision not to provide a live stream has raised eyebrows in an era when many club and children’s games are routinely broadcast online to a handful of enthusiasts.

Nations Championship bosses shelve TV talks

The UK tender for TV rights to rugby union’s Nations Championship will not take place immediately after the new competition’s launch next month, with the auction to be delayed until after Uefa’s Champions League tender process has concluded.

The Six Nations and Sanzaar executives who will run the competition are acutely aware of rugby’s place in the pecking order among broadcasters, most of whom are prioritising their Champions League bids at present.

The Nations Championship has already secured deals with existing rugby broadcasters in other markets, with TF1 buying the rights in France and Channel 9 in Australia, which suggests TNT Sports will be targeted in the UK as it currently holds the rights for the Autumn Internationals.

Given TNT’s long-standing interest in the Champions League, the Nations Championship’s decision to delay seems prudent.

WPL to expand schedule following India win

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is planning to expand the WPL by adding more matches rather than opening the competition up to more franchises as it seeks to capitalise on an anticipated surge of interest in women’s cricket following their historic World Cup win.

The current five-team model is fixed for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, but additional fixtures could be added next year as the BCCI considers a larger expansion by running a tender for more teams in 2028.

The first three editions of the WPL have involved a league stage of just eight matches per franchise, leading to a small play-off series consisting of one semi-final eliminator before the final, with Mumbai Indians beating Delhi Capitals this year.

The fixtures for next year’s competition have not been finalised, with India’s first World Cup win over South Africa last weekend leading to renewed talks over more matches.