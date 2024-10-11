West Ham: Premier League star enlists top barrister for spot-fixing case against FA

Premier League star at West Ham, Lucas Paqueta, has called in top City barrister for his spot-fixing case against the Football Association (FA).

The attacking midfielder was charged with misconduct by the FA earlier for allegedly getting booked deliberately “for the improper purpose of affecting the betting market”.

An FA statement in May stated that Paqueta allergy “directly sought to influence the progress, conduct, or any other aspect of, or occurrence in these matches by intentionally seeking to receive a card from the referee for the improper purpose of affecting the betting market in order for one or more persons to profit from betting.”

He was charged with four counts of spot-fixing.

According to West Ham at the time, he denied any wrongdoing and “will continue to robustly defend his position.”

Now according to The Sun, the Brazilian has instructed Blackstone Chambers Nick De Marco KC, a notable sports Silk, to lead his defence against the charges. He also has lawyers from London-based Level Law on his case.

It is reported that the FA are pushing for Paqueta to be banned for life.

SunSport revealed last week that Paqueta’s hearing is expected to take place next March, but a verdict is unlikely to be reached until the summer meaning he will be free to play for the rest of the season.