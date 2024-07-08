M25 closure to clash with Euro 2024 final: Here’s how to get to London (and avoid ULEZ)

The AA flagged potential disruption affecting travel to London for those watching the Euros final in one of the many fan zones.

The AA has warned Brits heading to London for the final game of the Euros to plan ahead to avoid disruption caused by the construction of a new bridge.

The M25 section between Junction 10 and Junction 11 in Surrey, one of its busiest, will be shut in both directions from 9pm Friday 12 July to 6am Monday 15 July. It means a 10-mile diversion will be in place using the A3, A240, A245.

It marks the third-ever full closure of the M25. National Highways is building a bridge on the western side of the roundabout at Junction 10. Closures have taken place in March and May already this year to accommodate for major building works.

The AA flagged potential disruption affecting travel to London to watch the Euros final televised in one the many fan zones.

England are of course in the semi-final against the Netherlands on Wednesday, so if they make it to the last two, the roads could be very busy, as Brits travel to watch the biggest match for decades.

Travel to Heathrow, Gatwick and the South Coast will also be affected, while those heading to Legoland and Thorpe Park should be weary given forecasts of warmer weather, the AA added.

Signed diversion routes will be in place throughout the weekend. For those travelling from Junction 10 to 11, drive northbound on the A3 to Painshill Junction, then take the A245 to Woking, before coming back to Junction 11 via the A320.

For those travelling the opposite way, take the A320 south towards Woking, A245 towards Byfleet and Painshill Junction, and then the southbound A3 to junction 10. Taking the M25 via the Dartford Crossing may also be quicker.

Route map – the AA

Drivers should stick strictly to the signed diversion routes to avoid any Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) charges that may apply to vehicles which don’t meet emissions standards.

Chris Wood, AA Patrol of the Year, said: “With potential for an upturn in the weather forecast and many football fans hoping to visit friends to cheer on their national team, it’s likely to be incredibly busy in and around London, particularly the M25 Junctions 10 to 11.

“We advise drivers to plan their journey accordingly, avoiding the west side of the M25 if possible, but if not to expect delays and stick to the detour routes.

He added: “We advise those using public transport to check rail websites before setting off as some routes and timetables are likely to be affected by industrial action.”

Drivers of over-height vehicles should visit the National Highways website for information on an alternative route.