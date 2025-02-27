Gatwick expansion raises questions over Heathrow third runway, Khan says

Sir Sadiq Khan has said the government’s pathway towards approving plans for use of a second runway at Gatwick “begs the question” over the need for a third runway at Heathrow.

The mayor of London made the comments following the launch of his London Growth Plan at Imperial College this morning which sets out how he wants to “turbocharge” London’s economy, in a bid to boost the capital’s coffers by £107bn by 2035.

It came after transport secretary Heidi Alexander announced on Thursday she is “minded” to approve Gatwick Airport’s £2.2bn plans for a second runway, if it accepts certain revised requirements on noise mitigation and public transport demands.

The airport, which is home to Europe’s busiest single runway, now has until 24 April to respond to the demands before a final decision is made in October.

And Sir Sadiq, who has said he “remains opposed” to plans for a third runway at Heathrow, despite Chancellor Rachel Reeves indicating the government’s backing, has reiterated his stance that expansion at Gatwick would call into question the case for Heathrow’s project.

He told City AM: “I’ve not seen the details, but I think what Heidi’s done is set out a green light for a second runway at Gatwick, and the conditions that Gatwick will need to address to get a second runway, around noise, around transport and so forth.

“The point I’d make is that aviation is really important to our economy. I’ve not said anything otherwise over the last eight years.

“The issue is a new runway at Heathrow, and if Gatwick gets a second runway, if Luton, in a couple of weeks time, gets the green light for expansion and addresses the climate change concerns – noise, air quality and so forth – it begs the question, what’s the argument for a third runway at Heathrow, particularly when it’s the biggest conurbation in Europe?

“The numbers of people affected by noise are more – with its two runways – in Heathrow than Paris, Charles de Gaulle, Frankfurt, Madrid, Munich put together.”

Khan added: “Air quality is a big concern around that part of London. There’s a climate change committee recommendation about any expansion in aviation is going to address climate change concerns.

“On top of that, the busiest motorway in the country, the M25, will have to go underground. You’ve got to reroute the A4, the M4, we’ve got to increase the capacity of Southern Rail, the Piccadilly Line, the Elizabeth Line.

“I’m unclear if the case stacks up for a third runway at Heathrow.”

It comes after Khan previously told London Assembly members that he was “always careful not to be pitting one airport against the other”, but added: “Clearly, if Gatwick was to – in the hypothetical case – be given permission for a second runway that makes it a slam dunk against any possibility of a third runway at Heathrow, even if there was a theoretical possibility of a third runway at Heathrow [in the first place].

Gatwick’s plans involve bringing Sussex airport’s emergency runway into routine use, enabling it to tap into a range of new long-haul routes and massively increase passenger capacity.

Asked whether Khan’s position on Gatwick created a battle with the government that could make his hopes of unlocking more funding and tax powers for London more difficult, the mayor told City AM: “The good news is this government’s not as childish as the last one.

“They understand that in politics and in a democracy, you can agree to disagree, and that’s what I think you’ll see with runway three.”