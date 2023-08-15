Fifa Women’s World Cup: Where to watch England vs Australia in City of London

England take on Australia in the Fifa Women’s World Cup, so where in the City of London’s Square Mile can you watch the Lionesses face the Matildas in Wednesday’s semi-final? (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

England take on Australia in the Fifa Women’s World Cup, so where in the City of London’s Square Mile can you watch the Lionesses face the Matildas in Wednesday’s semi-final?

Redwood

The London Bridge sports bar based next to The Shard has indoor and outdoor screens across two floors to watch the Lionesses’ semi-final clash with Australia.

Windsor Fenchurch

Fenchurch Street haunt Windsor has long been a favoured spot for those in need of a midday pint. They too will be showing the England game this morning on their screens.

Beechwood

A short walk from Shoreditch High Street Station, Beechwood offers a sports bar feel throughout the day. Booking is recommended here but there’s plenty of space to stand.

Rialto Casino

Fancy something different for the England match? Take a trip into central London and head to The Rialto Casino and Backstage Bar in Leicester Square.

There are allocated seating booths in front of a huge sports screen and even Black Jack tables to mess around with at half-time.

Flying Horse

A traditional boozer in the Square Mile, the Flying Horse is perfect for a lunchtime pint and some footie. The Matildas and England clash at 11am, when the Flying Horse opens this morning, so you’ll need to make sure you’re in position outside as doors open.