Watch England’s goals as Lionesses beat Australia to reach Women’s World Cup final

England have reached the Women’s World Cup final for the first time after a 3-1 semi-final win over co-hosts Australia today.

Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo scored for the Lionesses as they booked a place in Sunday’s showdown with Spain back at Sydney’s Stadium Australia.

Watch the goals from England’s historic win over the Matildas below.

Manchester United midfielder Toone put the Lionesses into the lead into the 36th minute when she smashed a first-time shot across goal and into the top corner.

Australia and Chelsea striker Sam Kerr sent most of the 81,000-strong crowd delirious with a stunning equaliser from 30 yards in the 63rd minute.

But England responded eight minutes later when Manchester City forward Hemp capitalised on the home side’s failure to clear by firing low into the far corner.

And Hemp set up the Lionesses’ third with a dazzling run and reverse pass for Russo, who finished low across Matildas goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold.

The result means England can become only the second nation to be European and World champions simultaneously, after Germany, if they beat Spain on Sunday.