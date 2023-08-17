Lionesses shirt sales surge 700 per cent ahead of Women’s World Cup final

Sales of England shirts and other merchandise surged 710 per cent after the Women’s World Cup win over Australia on Wednesday

The Lionesses’ success at the Women’s World Cup has seen sales on England shirts and other merchandise rocket by more than 700 per cent, new consumer data has revealed.

Online sales soared by 710 per cent above average daily levels on Wednesday in the aftermath of England’s 3-1 semi-final victory over Australia, according to figures from Adobe Analytics.

Sales also spiked after other Lionesses wins at the tournament, with their opening win against Haiti last month prompting a 388 per cent increase.

But the victory over co-hosts Australia was the biggest yet, even eclipsing the 412 per cent surge after England’s Euro 2022 semi-final win over Sweden last summer.

The team’s run to the final and eventual glory at last year’s tournament on home soil also saw Lionesses fever affect consumer behaviour.

England shirts sold out in a number of retailers both on the high street and online in the build up to the final against Germany at Wembley last July.

Controversially, kit maker Nike is not selling a replica of Mary Earps’s goalkeeper jersey – a move that has received criticism from Earps herself and former players.

Sarina Wiegman’s team could become only the second nation to become World Cup holders and European champions at the same time if they beat Spain on Sunday.

The final, which takes place in Sydney, kicks off at 11am UK time and has prompted calls for pubs to be granted special licences to open early.