Kit hits the fan: Retailers running out of England Women’s shirts ahead of Euros final

Retailers have faced unprecedented demand for the England Women’s home shirt as the Lionesses have reached the final of Women’s Euro 2022

Retailers are running out of England Women’s football shirts ahead of the Lionesses’ Euro final against Germany on Sunday.

The official England online store, kit maker Nike’s website and a host of high street retailers had sold out of all but extra-small women’s home shirts, which are priced at £75, on Thursday.

“We have seen extraordinary demand for and sales of the England Women’s Euro 22 home jersey due to the Lionesses’ fantastic performances,” said Timothy Williams, head of sportswear at Asos. “We wish the squad all the best for the final on Sunday.”

Helen Hardy of Foudys, which specialises in women’s football shirts, said there had been unprecedented demand for the latest England shirt since its launch in May.

“We often see stock completely gone at the start of a season or campaign,” she said. “However this England stock was pretty much gone within 2-3 days of it being released which is very unusual.”

England Women have captured the nation’s imagination with a run to the final which leaves them 90 minutes from a first major trophy – and the country’s first since the men’s 1966 World Cup.

The Football Association ordered three times as much stock for the Euros as for previous kit launches yet even that has not proved enough, with most sizes of the home shirt now unavailable. The FA said it had seen record sales on its official store and unexpected to sell its remaining home shirts before the final.

It is a similar story for major retailers. Sports Direct had no England Women’s home shirts available online on Thursday, while the websites of JD Sports, Nike and Kitbag only had XS. Asos had XS and small.

Hardy said captain Leah Williamson, top scorer Beth Mead and forward Lauren Hemp had been the most popular requests for those seeking names and numbers on their kit.