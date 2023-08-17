Women’s World Cup: Nearly half of Australia watch Lionesses beat Matildas

The Lionesses’ 3-1 victory over the Matildas in the Women’s World Cup on Wednesday was watched by over 40 per cent of Australians.

The figures come as the Women’s World Cup has captured the hearts of the co-hosts, who made it further this year than any previous attempt.

A peak of 11.15m Aussies watched Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo cancel out a Sam Kerr stunner as England booked a spot in their first ever Women’s World Cup final.

An average of 7.13m tuned in with 1m more streaming the match on 7Plus.

This tournament has set a number of records off the back of China seeing over 50m watch their loss to the Lionesses.

England have the opportunity to win their first ever World Cup, and back up their European Championship victory last year.

In their way stands a strong Spain outfit, whom England beat in Euro 2022 by two goals to one after added extra time – Toone and Georgia Stanway netted for the Lionesses in that quarter-final.

There will be a new name on the trophy come Sunday, England and Spain have not been in a final before.