Beth England: Lioness’s transfer sets new Women’s Super League record

England’s move sets a new transfer record for a fee between Women’s Super League clubs

Beth England has become the most expensive signing between two Women’s Super League clubs after completing a transfer to Tottenham Hotspur from Chelsea.

The striker, part of the Lionesses squad who won the European Championship last year, has moved across London for a fee of £250,000.

That eclipses the previous record £200,000 that England’s former club paid Manchester United for forward Lauren James in 2021.

Read more England Women set for sponsorship offers after Euros success turns Lionesses into stars

England, 28, scored 70 goals in 148 games for Chelsea, helping them to win three WSL titles and two domestic cups, after joining in 2016.

But she has played just six times this season, scoring once, paving the way for Tottenham to acquire her once the January transfer window opened.

“It’s definitely going to be a challenge after spending so long at Chelsea, but I’m excited for it and it’s something that I’m going to relish,said England, who has 11 goals in 21 international appearances.

“I’m sure it’s going to be an amazing new chapter for me and hopefully I can bring a lot of goals to the club, as well as my experience and just a bit of leadership in the front line.

“I’m someone who gives everything and, for me, it’s about making sure that I bring the best version of myself – my goals, my passion, my enthusiasm, my energy – to this team and hopefully that will be reflected on the pitch.”

Although England is the most expensive player to move between two WSL sides, hers is not the biggest fee ever paid by a WSL club.

Chelsea paid more than £250,000 to sign Pernille Harder from German club Wolfsburg in 2020.

And England is not the most expensive Lioness of all time. That honour belongs to midfielder Keira Walsh, who moved from Manchester City to Barcelona last summer for £350,000.

Those sums are dwarfed by those in the men’s game, which benefits from much higher income from broadcasters and sponsors.

Jack Grealish is the most expensive signing by a Premier League club, having joined Manchester City from Aston Villa for £100m in 2021.

A move to Tottenham could help England strengthen her claims to be part of the Lionesses squad for the Women’s World Cup later this year.