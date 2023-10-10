Netball Super League to go professional in bid to become world’s top competition

The Netball Super League will relaunch in 2025, possibly with new teams, as it moves towards professionalisation

England Netball has launched a tender for new clubs to enter the Netball Super League as it steps up plans to professionalise the competition.

Teams could be accepted in 2025 when the league is set to relaunch with more matches in bigger venues and tweaks to the format designed to make it more exciting.

The governing body hopes to capitalise on interest in the national team and booming participation levels by making the NSL the world’s “most competitive, commercially vibrant and captivating professional netball league”.

“We believe that going through a tender process will enable us to set new standards for the future and ensure we deliver a competitive league with clubs that are ready and able to embrace the professional era,” said England Netball chief Fran Connolly.

“It’s right that we give existing clubs the opportunity to fully consider, and demonstrate, whether they have the desire and capabilities to embark with us on the professionalisation journey, whilst remaining open to the interesting prospect that any new clubs may present.

“Collectively, we can shape an exciting future for the league both in terms of quality and ambition.”

Parties have until 30 October to express interest, with England Netball due to make a decision on any new entrants for 2025 in spring next year. A NewCo is also set to be established to manage a new connected NSL model.

“The relaunch of the NSL presents an unprecedented opportunity to reimagine and engineer what professional netball can and should look like here in the UK,” said Claire Nelson, the league’s managing director.

“We know that netball has huge potential in the women’s sport and entertainment arena, and we have the drive and vision to fully unlock it in order to position the NSL as a pioneering, exciting and game-changing proposition within the sports market.”