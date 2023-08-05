Netball World Cup: England in semi-finals but that’s nothing new

A World Cup semi-final for any England time is usually celebrated like a once in a lifetime event, but not in Netball.

England may be into the last four of the Netball World Cup but it’s a position they’ve found themselves in for each and every edition of the tournament.

But a win on Saturday morning against New Zealand would see this England side break new ground.

Because never has this millennium seen a final that does not include both Australia and New Zealand (Australia have won four of the last six tournaments) – current hosts South Africa were the last non trans-Tasman side to reach the final, in 1995.

England have always been a top four team but they’ve never won the cup, their best attempt was in 1975 where they finished second to… you guessed it, Australia.

But England beat Australia on Thursday, 56-55 down in South Africa, a result which may have shocked a number of onlookers.

It ensured England topped their group heading into the knockouts and they’ll take on New Zealand next.

England, New Zealand and Australia have been everpresent in the semi-finals this century, with either Jamaica or South Africa making up the numbers – it’s set to be the same this weekend too.

But a scalp over last year’s runner-up will be confidence boost for England.

Co-captain Nat Metcalf said on Thursday: “I am a bit lost for words right now, my heart is beating so fast.

“I am so proud of the girls, that was an incredible game. I am really proud of the team today.

“I think we trusted the game plan, stuck to our processes and played our brand of netball.

“We have got to take confidence from that win.”