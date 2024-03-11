Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk helps boost profits at Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom

The first fight between Usyk v Joshua took place in September 2021.

Anthony Joshua‘s first heavyweight boxing bout against Oleksandr Usyk helped fill the coffers of Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom group, new documents have revealed.

The Essex-headquartered group saw its turnover total £280m in the year to June 30, 2023, while its pre-tax profits were £24.4m.

Matchroom’s results were boosted by the interest in Joshua’s match with Usyk in September 2021, in which the British fighter lost his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles.

The accounts for Matchroom Holdings are compared to the 16 months from February 12, 2021, to June 30, 2022, following the group’s incorporation on the earlier date.

During that period, Matchroom’s turnover totalled £193.4m and its pre-tax profits totalled £23.2m.

The group stages and promotes professional boxing events as well as darts, snooker, nine ball pool, fishing, table tennis and netball.

A statement signed off by the board said: “The group has reported strong results for the year end.”

On its future, the group said: “The directors continue to explore all opportunities for the future growth and development of the sports promoted and televised by the group.

“In addition, the directors are continually exploring the opportunities to diversify the portfolio of sports that it promotes.

The Professional Darts Corporation and World Series of Darts contributed profits of £12m in the year, up from £10.2m in the 16-month period before.

World Snooker’s profits totalled £1.3m, compared to £2.4m, while Euro Pro Tour’s profits were £31,324 after posting profits of £135,624 in the prior 16-month period.

All of the group’s boxing activities are undertaken through Matchroom Boxing and its subsidiary companies which contributed profits of £10.1m for the year, compared to £12.4m.

Matchroom Multi Sport’s profits totalled £2.2m, compared to £4.3m, and Matchroom Media and Loop Streaming and Productions’ profits were £2.2m, compared to £2.3m.

Matchroom was founded by Barry Hearn in 1982 and is based in Brentwood, Essex.

Now chaired by Eddie Hearn, the company has broadcasting agreements in the UK with DAZN, Sky Sports, ITV and the BBC.