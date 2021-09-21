Anthony Joshua signs new deal committing to Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing for the rest of his career

British boxing superstar Anthony Joshua has ended speculation about a split from Matchroom by committing to a new deal with the promoter for the rest of his career.

Joshua signed the contract today, five days before his heavyweight world title defence against Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

“I have heard that my signature was hot property. I’m happy where I am,” he said.

“We’ve built some great foundations over the years and I appreciate Matchroom – the company, the team, the family business.”

Joshua has risen to the top of the sport and become one of the industry’s most marketable figures since winning a gold medal at the London 2012 Olympics.

Matchroom’s boxing operation, run by Eddie Hearn, has mirrored Joshua’s ascent and become among the most influential in the world.

“When AJ [Joshua] and I met in the Matchroom HQ eight years ago, we had a vision and a dream that we shared together,” said Hearn, who this year succeeded father Barry as head of Matchroom’s wider business.

“There is something quite special about sharing a journey together from the professional debut to the day the gloves are hung up, but it takes a huge amount of belief and an unwavering loyalty.”

Joshua has won 24 of his 25 professional fights and currently holds the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles, which he is due to defend against Usyk on Saturday in north London.

He is, however, yet to face fellow Briton Tyson Fury, owner of the other main heavyweight title, in an eagerly anticipated match to decide the undisputed champion of the division.