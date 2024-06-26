Usyk gives up IBF belt as Joshua and Dubois agree Wembley bout

Undisputed boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk has voluntarily given up his IBF heavyweight belt to ensure Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois have a prize to fight for in September.

The clash between the two brits was confirmed on Wednesday in Wembley ahead of the fight on 21 September.

“Anthony and Daniel, listen. I know the IBF title is important to you. It is my present to you on September 21,” Usyk said in a video posted on social media.

Usyk giving it up

The Ukrainian was set to be stripped of his IBF title in order for Dubois to challenge for it.

He became the first heavyweight to hold the IBF, WBO, WBA and WBC belts at once when he inflicted defeat on The Gypsy King Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia in May.

Dubois was the IBF’s mandatory challenger and it was announced that he’d fight Joshua at Wembley Stadium.

It means fan hopes for a fight between Joshua and Fury will need to be put on hold.

The Wembley card will form part of the Riyadh Season – a new phenomenon in the Kingdom that has made its way over to British shores – and will see Tyler Denny face Hamzah Sheeraz, Anthony Cacace take on Josh Warrington, Liam Smith fight Josh Kelly, Joshua Buatsi get in the ring with Willy Hutchinson and Mark Chamberlain attempt to beat Josh Padley.

Joshua is a crown jewel in the Eddie and Barry Hearn Matchroom empire while Dubois is a key player for Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions.