Anthony Joshua 28-3 career boxing record IN FULL

With Anthony Joshua set to fight later this year having beaten former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in his last fight in Saudi Arabia, what does his record look like?

With Anthony Joshua set to fight later this year having beaten former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in his last fight in Saudi Arabia, what does his record look like?

Joshua has 28 wins in his career, 25 by knockout and three by decision.

He has lost one fight by knockout and two by decision.

Joshua full pro boxing record

Fight Number Result Opponent Type Location 31 Win Francis Ngannou KO Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 30 Win Otto Wallin RTD Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 29 Win Robert Helenius KO The O2 Arena, London, England 28 Win Jermaine Franklin UD The O2 Arena, London, England 27 Loss Oleksandr Usyk SD King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia 26 Loss Oleksandr Usyk UD Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England 25 Win Kubrat Pulev KO Wembley Arena, London, England 24 Win Andy Ruiz Jr. UD Diriyah Arena, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia 23 Loss Andy Ruiz Jr. TKO Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York, US 22 Win Alexander Povetkin TKO Wembley Stadium, London, England 21 Win Joseph Parker UD Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales 20 Win Carlos Takam TKO Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales 19 Win Wladimir Klitschko TKO Wembley Stadium, London, England 18 Win Éric Molina TKO Manchester Arena, Manchester, England 17 Win Dominic Breazeale TKO The O2 Arena, London, England 16 Win Charles Martin KO The O2 Arena, London, England 15 Win Dillian Whyte KO The O2 Arena, London, England 14 Win Gary Cornish TKO The O2 Arena, London, England 13 Win Kevin Johnson TKO The O2 Arena, London, England 12 Win Raphael Zumbano Love TKO Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham, England 11 Win Jason Gavern KO Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle, England 10 Win Michael Sprott TKO Echo Arena, Liverpool, England 9 Win Denis Bakhtov TKO The O2 Arena, London, England 8 Win Konstantin Airich TKO Phones 4u Arena, Manchester, England 7 Win Matt Skelton TKO Echo Arena, Liverpool, England 6 Win Matt Legg KO Wembley Stadium, London, England 5 Win Hector Alfredo Avila KO Exhibition and Conference Centre, Glasgow, Scotland 4 Win Dorian Darch TKO Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, Wales 3 Win Hrvoje Kisiček TKO York Hall, London, England 2 Win Paul Butlin TKO Motorpoint Arena, Sheffield, England 1 Win Emanuele Leo TKO The O2 Arena, London, England AJ record