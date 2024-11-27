Hearn eyes Croke Park for Katie Taylor homecoming fight

Katie Taylor has twice beaten Amanda Serrano on points. Their third clash could be at Croke Park

Katie Taylor could take on Amanda Serrano in a huge trilogy fight on home soil at Croke Park in Dublin, says the Irish star’s promoter Eddie Hearn.

Undisputed light-welterweight champion Taylor and Serrano clashed for the second time on the undercard of the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight in Las Vegas earlier this month.

The card, the first to be broadcast live on Netflix, attracted a worldwide audience of 65m, and Hearn believes that interest could help sell out the 82,000-capacity home of Gaelic games.

Read more Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall and the rise and rise of women’s boxing

“I think a third fight with Amanda, given the viewership on Netflix and the success of the first fight, would result in not just the biggest female fight of all time but one of the biggest fights of all time,” he said.

Hearn’s Matchroom has previously failed to agree terms to host a Taylor fight at the historic venue, with the Gaelic Athletic Association insisting they cover extensive security costs.

He added: “I don’t want to get too excited over it because we’ve been there before but if we’re ever going to do it it would be on the back of a fight and viewership like that.”

Taylor beat Puerto Rican Serrano, also 38, on points for a second time in Vegas. The first match, in New York two years ago, is considered a boxing classic.

A trilogy fight seems certain but Hearn hinted that it could instead be with Chantelle Cameron, who beat Taylor in May last year but lost the rematch six months later.

“The reality is that Katie hasn’t got many fights left but the trilogy with Chantelle Cameron is also definitely a fight Katie wants,” Hearn said.