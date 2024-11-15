Paul vs Tyson: The Netflix drama bout to change face of streaming

Dawn will be breaking over the London skyline on Saturday morning when Jake Paul and Mike Tyson finally get into the ring.

Dawn will be breaking over the London skyline on Saturday morning when Jake Paul and Mike Tyson finally get into the ring.

The former Vine star Paul, 27, and Kid Dynamite himself, 58, will fight it out live on Netflix at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium having initially planned to touch globes in July before Tyson pulled out on health grounds.

Boxing is no stranger to the world of streaming with pay-per-view deals struck with broadcasters looking to show the biggest fights around the world.

But this weekend the card will be live and exclusive courtesy of… Netflix.

The streaming giant has previously broadcast a golfing event involving Formula 1 drivers but this is a new level for Netflix, who have managed to successfully corner a market for sporting documentaries.

Tyson vs Paul: Unprecedented drama

It’s an unprecedented move for the platform, who will also dabble in golf and NFL before the new year, but when you stop and think about it; it makes sence.

Drama, entertainment, thrills and spills: that is Netflix. But it is also Paul vs Tyson.

It has been nearly two decades since Tyson was last in the ring professionally, and in that time Paul has amassed a 10-1 career – his loss coming to Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia.

The contrast is stark. The history and prestige that comes with being Tyson versus the fandom that comes with being a YouTube boxer – a win won’t change that for Paul given the circumstances but it would remain one hell of a victory.

But how will the fight go down? Well there will be up to eight rounds lasting two minutes each. The duo will wear heavier than usual gloves and no helmets. Knockouts are allowed.

That said there’s a star bout on the under card that would be a headliner in any other fight night. And that’s Katie Taylor against Amanda Serrano 2.

The pair met in 2022 at Madison Square Garden in the biggest women’s fight with Taylor coming out on top.

The purse associated with the headliner will undoubtedly balance out against Taylor and Serrano not headlining, but it a fight which could help boost Netflix’s numbers given there’s no pay-per-view requirement associated with the card.