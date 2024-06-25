In a rush
Daniel Dubois 21-2 career boxing record IN FULL

Daniel Dubois seems destined for a fight against Anthony Joshua at some point, and his 21-2 record is impressive.

He has won 20 fights by knockout and one by decision while the Londoner’s two losses were both by knockout.

Here is his full record

Dubois full pro record

23WinFilip HrgovićTKOKingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
22WinJarrell MillerTKOKingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
21LossOleksandr UsykKOStadion Wrocław, Wrocław, Poland
20WinKevin LerenaTKOTottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England
19WinTrevor BryanKOCasino Miami, Miami, Florida, US
18WinJoe CusumanoTKORocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio, US
17WinBogdan DinuKOTelford International Centre, Telford, England
16LossJoe JoyceKOChurch House, London, England
15WinRicardo SnijdersTKOBT Sport Studios, London, England
14WinKyotaro FujimotoKOCopper Box Arena, London, England
13WinEbenezer TettehTKORoyal Albert Hall, London, England
12WinNathan GormanKOThe O2 Arena, London, England
11WinRichard LarteyKOWembley Arena, London, England
10WinRăzvan CojanuKORoyal Albert Hall, London, England
9WinKevin JohnsonPTSLeicester Arena, Leicester, England
8WinTom LittleTKOThe O2 Arena, London, England
7WinDL JonesTKOYork Hall, London, England
6WinDorian DarchTKOCopper Box Arena, London, England
5WinAJ CarterKOCopper Box Arena, London, England
4WinMauricio BarraganKOCopper Box Arena, London, England
3WinDavid HoweKOCopper Box Arena, London, England
2WinBlaise MendouoTKOLeicester Arena, Leicester, England
1WinMarcus KellyTKOManchester Arena, Manchester, England
Dubois record
  • SD = Split decision
  • KO = Knockout
  • RTD= Retired
  • UD= Unanimous decision
  • MD= majority decision
  • TKO= Technical knockout

