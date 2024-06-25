Daniel Dubois 21-2 career boxing record IN FULL
Daniel Dubois seems destined for a fight against Anthony Joshua at some point, and his 21-2 record is impressive.
He has won 20 fights by knockout and one by decision while the Londoner’s two losses were both by knockout.
Here is his full record
Dubois full pro record
|23
|Win
|Filip Hrgović
|TKO
|Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
|22
|Win
|Jarrell Miller
|TKO
|Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
|21
|Loss
|Oleksandr Usyk
|KO
|Stadion Wrocław, Wrocław, Poland
|20
|Win
|Kevin Lerena
|TKO
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England
|19
|Win
|Trevor Bryan
|KO
|Casino Miami, Miami, Florida, US
|18
|Win
|Joe Cusumano
|TKO
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio, US
|17
|Win
|Bogdan Dinu
|KO
|Telford International Centre, Telford, England
|16
|Loss
|Joe Joyce
|KO
|Church House, London, England
|15
|Win
|Ricardo Snijders
|TKO
|BT Sport Studios, London, England
|14
|Win
|Kyotaro Fujimoto
|KO
|Copper Box Arena, London, England
|13
|Win
|Ebenezer Tetteh
|TKO
|Royal Albert Hall, London, England
|12
|Win
|Nathan Gorman
|KO
|The O2 Arena, London, England
|11
|Win
|Richard Lartey
|KO
|Wembley Arena, London, England
|10
|Win
|Răzvan Cojanu
|KO
|Royal Albert Hall, London, England
|9
|Win
|Kevin Johnson
|PTS
|Leicester Arena, Leicester, England
|8
|Win
|Tom Little
|TKO
|The O2 Arena, London, England
|7
|Win
|DL Jones
|TKO
|York Hall, London, England
|6
|Win
|Dorian Darch
|TKO
|Copper Box Arena, London, England
|5
|Win
|AJ Carter
|KO
|Copper Box Arena, London, England
|4
|Win
|Mauricio Barragan
|KO
|Copper Box Arena, London, England
|3
|Win
|David Howe
|KO
|Copper Box Arena, London, England
|2
|Win
|Blaise Mendouo
|TKO
|Leicester Arena, Leicester, England
|1
|Win
|Marcus Kelly
|TKO
|Manchester Arena, Manchester, England
- SD = Split decision
- KO = Knockout
- RTD= Retired
- UD= Unanimous decision
- MD= majority decision
- TKO= Technical knockout