Daniel Dubois 21-2 career boxing record IN FULL

Daniel Dubois seems destined for a fight against Anthony Joshua at some point, and his 21-2 record is impressive.

He has won 20 fights by knockout and one by decision while the Londoner’s two losses were both by knockout.

23 Win Filip Hrgović TKO Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 22 Win Jarrell Miller TKO Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 21 Loss Oleksandr Usyk KO Stadion Wrocław, Wrocław, Poland 20 Win Kevin Lerena TKO Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England 19 Win Trevor Bryan KO Casino Miami, Miami, Florida, US 18 Win Joe Cusumano TKO Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio, US 17 Win Bogdan Dinu KO Telford International Centre, Telford, England 16 Loss Joe Joyce KO Church House, London, England 15 Win Ricardo Snijders TKO BT Sport Studios, London, England 14 Win Kyotaro Fujimoto KO Copper Box Arena, London, England 13 Win Ebenezer Tetteh TKO Royal Albert Hall, London, England 12 Win Nathan Gorman KO The O2 Arena, London, England 11 Win Richard Lartey KO Wembley Arena, London, England 10 Win Răzvan Cojanu KO Royal Albert Hall, London, England 9 Win Kevin Johnson PTS Leicester Arena, Leicester, England 8 Win Tom Little TKO The O2 Arena, London, England 7 Win DL Jones TKO York Hall, London, England 6 Win Dorian Darch TKO Copper Box Arena, London, England 5 Win AJ Carter KO Copper Box Arena, London, England 4 Win Mauricio Barragan KO Copper Box Arena, London, England 3 Win David Howe KO Copper Box Arena, London, England 2 Win Blaise Mendouo TKO Leicester Arena, Leicester, England 1 Win Marcus Kelly TKO Manchester Arena, Manchester, England Dubois record