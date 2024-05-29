Usyk rematch with Fury confirmed for THIS YEAR

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury are on course for a December duel with their rematch confirmed for the last month of the year.

Undisputed heavyweight champion Usyk beat Briton Fury by split decision earlier this month in Saudi Arabia.

But the rematch has been confirmed for 21 December according to Turki Alalshikh, the mastermind behind the Saudi push to host major boxing fights.

Round 1!!!

“The rematch between the Undisputed Champion Oleksandr Usyk and the Champion Tyson Fury is now scheduled on the 21 of December 2024 during Riyadh Season,” the official said on social media platform X.

“The world will watch another historical fight again.

“Our commitment to boxing fans continues.

“We hope you enjoy it.”

Boxing fans are still hopeful of an eventual fight between British duo Fury and Anthony Joshua, with their paths in the ring so far managing to avoid one another.

Usyk became the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999 and the first ever in the four-belt era.

The bout always included a rematch clause.

Usyk 22-0 record

Fight

Number Result Opponent Type Location 22 Win Tyson Fury SD Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 21 Win Daniel Dubois KO Stadion Wrocław, Wrocław, Poland 20 Win Anthony Joshua SD King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia 19 Win Anthony Joshua UD Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England 18 Win Derek Chisora UD The SSE Arena, London, England 17 Win Chazz Witherspoon RTD Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Illinois, US 16 Win Tony Bellew KO Manchester Arena, Manchester, England 15 Win Murat Gassiev UD Olympic Stadium, Moscow, Russia 14 Win Mairis Briedis MD Arēna Rīga, Riga, Latvia 13 Win Marco Huck TKO Max-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin, Germany 12 Win Michael Hunter UD MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Maryland, US 11 Win Thabiso Mchunu TKO The Forum, Inglewood, California, US 10 Win Krzysztof Głowacki UD Ergo Arena, Gdańsk, Poland 9 Win Pedro Rodriguez TKO Palace of Sports, Kyiv, Ukraine 8 Win Johnny Muller TKO Palace of Sports, Kyiv, Ukraine 7 Win Andrey Knyazev TKO Palace of Sports, Kyiv, Ukraine 6 Win Danie Venter TKO Palace of Sports, Kyiv, Ukraine 5 Win Daniel Bruwer TKO Arena Lviv, Lviv, Ukraine 4 Win Cesar David Crenz KO Sports Palace, Odesa, Ukraine 3 Win Ben Nsafoah KO König Pilsener Arena, Oberhausen, Germany 2 Win Epifanio Mendoza TKO Ice Arena TEC Terminal, Brovary, Ukraine 1 Win Felipe Romero TKO Palace of Sports, Kyiv, Ukraine Record