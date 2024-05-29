Usyk rematch with Fury confirmed for THIS YEAR

In a rush
Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury are on course for a December duel with their rematch confirmed for the last month of the year.

Undisputed heavyweight champion Usyk beat Briton Fury by split decision earlier this month in Saudi Arabia.

But the rematch has been confirmed for 21 December according to Turki Alalshikh, the mastermind behind the Saudi push to host major boxing fights.

Round 1!!!

“The rematch between the Undisputed Champion Oleksandr Usyk and the Champion Tyson Fury is now scheduled on the 21 of December 2024 during Riyadh Season,” the official said on social media platform X.

“The world will watch another historical fight again.

“Our commitment to boxing fans continues.

“We hope you enjoy it.”

Boxing fans are still hopeful of an eventual fight between British duo Fury and Anthony Joshua, with their paths in the ring so far managing to avoid one another.

Usyk became the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999 and the first ever in the four-belt era.

The bout always included a rematch clause.

Usyk 22-0 record

Fight
Number		ResultOpponentTypeLocation
22WinTyson FurySDKingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
21WinDaniel DuboisKOStadion Wrocław, Wrocław, Poland
20WinAnthony JoshuaSDKing Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
19WinAnthony JoshuaUDTottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England
18WinDerek ChisoraUDThe SSE Arena, London, England
17WinChazz WitherspoonRTDWintrust Arena, Chicago, Illinois, US
16WinTony BellewKOManchester Arena, Manchester, England
15WinMurat GassievUDOlympic Stadium, Moscow, Russia
14WinMairis BriedisMDArēna Rīga, Riga, Latvia
13WinMarco HuckTKOMax-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin, Germany
12WinMichael HunterUDMGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Maryland, US
11WinThabiso MchunuTKOThe Forum, Inglewood, California, US
10WinKrzysztof GłowackiUDErgo Arena, Gdańsk, Poland
9WinPedro RodriguezTKOPalace of Sports, Kyiv, Ukraine
8WinJohnny MullerTKOPalace of Sports, Kyiv, Ukraine
7WinAndrey KnyazevTKOPalace of Sports, Kyiv, Ukraine
6WinDanie VenterTKOPalace of Sports, Kyiv, Ukraine
5WinDaniel BruwerTKOArena Lviv, Lviv, Ukraine
4WinCesar David CrenzKOSports Palace, Odesa, Ukraine
3WinBen NsafoahKOKönig Pilsener Arena, Oberhausen, Germany
2WinEpifanio MendozaTKOIce Arena TEC Terminal, Brovary, Ukraine
1WinFelipe RomeroTKOPalace of Sports, Kyiv, Ukraine
Record
  • SD = Split decision
  • KO = Knockout
  • RTD= Retired
  • UD= Unanimous decision
  • MD= majority decision
  • TKO= Technical knockout

