Usyk rematch with Fury confirmed for THIS YEAR
Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury are on course for a December duel with their rematch confirmed for the last month of the year.
Undisputed heavyweight champion Usyk beat Briton Fury by split decision earlier this month in Saudi Arabia.
But the rematch has been confirmed for 21 December according to Turki Alalshikh, the mastermind behind the Saudi push to host major boxing fights.
“The rematch between the Undisputed Champion Oleksandr Usyk and the Champion Tyson Fury is now scheduled on the 21 of December 2024 during Riyadh Season,” the official said on social media platform X.
“The world will watch another historical fight again.
“Our commitment to boxing fans continues.
“We hope you enjoy it.”
Boxing fans are still hopeful of an eventual fight between British duo Fury and Anthony Joshua, with their paths in the ring so far managing to avoid one another.
Usyk became the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999 and the first ever in the four-belt era.
The bout always included a rematch clause.
Usyk 22-0 record
|Fight
Number
|Result
|Opponent
|Type
|Location
|22
|Win
|Tyson Fury
|SD
|Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
|21
|Win
|Daniel Dubois
|KO
|Stadion Wrocław, Wrocław, Poland
|20
|Win
|Anthony Joshua
|SD
|King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
|19
|Win
|Anthony Joshua
|UD
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England
|18
|Win
|Derek Chisora
|UD
|The SSE Arena, London, England
|17
|Win
|Chazz Witherspoon
|RTD
|Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Illinois, US
|16
|Win
|Tony Bellew
|KO
|Manchester Arena, Manchester, England
|15
|Win
|Murat Gassiev
|UD
|Olympic Stadium, Moscow, Russia
|14
|Win
|Mairis Briedis
|MD
|Arēna Rīga, Riga, Latvia
|13
|Win
|Marco Huck
|TKO
|Max-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin, Germany
|12
|Win
|Michael Hunter
|UD
|MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Maryland, US
|11
|Win
|Thabiso Mchunu
|TKO
|The Forum, Inglewood, California, US
|10
|Win
|Krzysztof Głowacki
|UD
|Ergo Arena, Gdańsk, Poland
|9
|Win
|Pedro Rodriguez
|TKO
|Palace of Sports, Kyiv, Ukraine
|8
|Win
|Johnny Muller
|TKO
|Palace of Sports, Kyiv, Ukraine
|7
|Win
|Andrey Knyazev
|TKO
|Palace of Sports, Kyiv, Ukraine
|6
|Win
|Danie Venter
|TKO
|Palace of Sports, Kyiv, Ukraine
|5
|Win
|Daniel Bruwer
|TKO
|Arena Lviv, Lviv, Ukraine
|4
|Win
|Cesar David Crenz
|KO
|Sports Palace, Odesa, Ukraine
|3
|Win
|Ben Nsafoah
|KO
|König Pilsener Arena, Oberhausen, Germany
|2
|Win
|Epifanio Mendoza
|TKO
|Ice Arena TEC Terminal, Brovary, Ukraine
|1
|Win
|Felipe Romero
|TKO
|Palace of Sports, Kyiv, Ukraine
- SD = Split decision
- KO = Knockout
- RTD= Retired
- UD= Unanimous decision
- MD= majority decision
- TKO= Technical knockout