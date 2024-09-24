Dubois: I’ll face Joshua or Usyk if the price is right

Daniel Dubois said he would “love a rematch” with Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk, depending which fight pays the most.

Dubois knocked out Joshua in the fifth round of their Wembley clash on Saturday in front of 96,000 fans to retain his IBF world heavyweight title.

He could be rewarded with a rematch against fellow Briton Joshua, who could exercise a clause in the fighting contract to go again, or Usyk, who holds the WBA, WBO and WBC belts.

Usyk beat Dubois in August last year but the Brit did knock the world champion to the canvas.

Usyk takes on Tyson Fury this December for the three belts held by the Ukrainian, who was detained at Krakow airport in Poland just last week.

“I would love a rematch, but either one really – whoever pays me the most,” Dubois told Talksport.

On a rematch with Joshua, Dubois, from Greenwich, said: “Yeah, if that happens down the line then yes. If that happens next then yeah. I want to go for it.

“I want to do it even better next time. I know where I need to improve as well, so as a champion and as a fighter I just want to prove people wrong every time and that is what we have been doing.

“I think I would be a lot better than that (last fight). It was a great show, a Rocky-type fight, but next time I believe I will be more clinical, more sharp, everything better.”