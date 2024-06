Tyson Fury 34-1-1 career boxing record IN FULL

They Gypsy King Tyson Fury will be eager to get back to winning ways after his loss to Oleksandr Usyk earlier this year in Saudi Arabia.

He has won 34 of his 36 fights; 24 of those have come by knockout and 10 by decision.

He has lost just once, against Usyk at the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia in May.

Fury has one draw on his scorecard, against Deontay Wilder at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

So here is his full pro record.

Tyson Fury pro record in full

Fight

Number Result Opponent Type Location 36 Loss Oleksandr Usyk SD Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 35 Win Francis Ngannou SD Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 34 Win Derek Chisora TKO Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England 33 Win Dillian Whyte TKO Wembley Stadium, London, England 32 Win Deontay Wilder KO T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nevada, US 31 Win Deontay Wilder TKO MGM Grand Garden Arena, Paradise, Nevada, US 30 Win Otto Wallin UD T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nevada, US 29 Win Tom Schwarz TKO MGM Grand Garden Arena, Paradise, Nevada, US 28 Draw Deontay Wilder SD Staples Center, Los Angeles, California, US 27 Win Francesco Pianeta PTS Windsor Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland 26 Win Sefer Seferi RTD Manchester Arena, Manchester, England 25 Win Wladimir Klitschko UD Esprit Arena, Düsseldorf, Germany 24 Win Christian Hammer RTD The O2 Arena, London, England 23 Win Derek Chisora RTD ExCeL, London, England 22 Win Joey Abell TKO Copper Box Arena, London, England 21 Win Steve Cunningham KO The Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York, US 20 Win Kevin Johnson UD Odyssey Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland 19 Win Vinny Maddalone TKO Hand Arena, Clevedon, England 18 Win Martin Rogan TKO Odyssey Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland 17 Win Neven Pajkić TKO EventCity, Manchester, England 16 Win Nicolai Firtha TKO King’s Hall, Belfast, Northern Ireland 15 Win Derek Chisora UD Wembley Arena, London, England 14 Win Marcelo Luiz Nascimento KO Wembley Arena, London, England 13 Win Zack Page UD Colisée Pepsi, Quebec City, Quebec, Canada 12 Win Rich Power PTS York Hall, London, England 11 Win John McDermott TKO Brentwood Centre Arena, Brentwood, England 10 Win Hans-Jörg Blasko TKO Leisure Centre, Huddersfield, England 9 Win Tomas Mrazek PTS The O2, Dublin, Ireland 8 Win John McDermott PTS Brentwood Centre Arena, Brentwood, England 7 Win Aleksandrs Selezens TKO York Hall, London, England 6 Win Scott Belshaw TKO Colosseum, Watford, England 5 Win Matthew Ellis KO York Hall, London, England 4 Win Lee Swaby RTD Aston Events Centre, Birmingham, England 3 Win Daniil Peretyatko RTD Showground, Norwich, England 2 Win Marcel Zeller TKO DW Stadium, Wigan, England 1 Win Béla Gyöngyösi TKO National Ice Centre, Nottingham, England Fury career