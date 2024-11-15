 |  Updated: 

Jake Paul 10-1 career boxing record IN FULL

Jake Paul could will face one of the biggest fights of his career tonight when he takes on Mike Tyson in Dallas.

The American YouTuber may only have 11 professional fights to his name but tonight’s against the Kid Dynamite could eclipse any future bout.

Paul has won 10 of his 11 professional fights. His only lose came against brother of Tyson Fury, Tommy.

Of his 10 wins he has been victorious in seven through knockout and three via decision.

His one loss in Saudi Arabia came via decision.

So here is Paul’s boxing career in full

Jake Paul pro record in full

Fight
Number		ResultOpponentTypeLocation
11WinMike PerryTKOAmalie Arena, Tampa, Florida, U.S.
10WinRyan BourlandTKOJosé Miguel Agrelot Coliseum, San Juan, Puerto Rico
9WinAndre AugustKOCaribe Royale, Orlando, Florida, U.S.
8WinNate DiazUDAmerican Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas, U.S.
7LossTommy FurySDDiriyah Arena, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
6WinAnderson SilvaUDDesert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona, U.S.
5WinTyron WoodleyKOAmalie Arena, Tampa, Florida, U.S.
4WinTyron WoodleySDRocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio, U.S.
3WinBen AskrenTKOMercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.
2WinNate RobinsonKOStaples Center, Los Angeles, California, U.S.
1WinAnEsonGibTKOThe Meridian at Island Gardens, Miami, Florida, U.S.
