Who is Cindy Ngamba, the Cameroon-born British-based gay boxer?

It is fair to say that Team GB’s boxing record at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games has not been up to scratch. But one athlete who has trained with the Brits, Cindy Ngamba, has guaranteed herself at least a bronze medal.

But Ngamba is not fighting for Great Britain. Instead she’ll box for the Refugee Olympic Team. Her fight tonight, against former world gold medallist Atheyna Bylon, will decide whether she has a shot at a gold medal.

Who is Ngamba, and why is she fighting for the refugee team? What is her story and what are her chances?

Ngamba backstory

She was born in Cameroon and moved to the United Kingdom at the age of 11 to live with her father but has struggled to get citizenship.

A flag bearer for the Refugee Olympic Team on the Seine last month, Ngamba has been trying to get a British passport – something that would allow her to compete for Team GB.

She has won national titles and trains with the likes of Natasha Jonas and Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Lauren Price. Yet, despite being supported by GB Boxing, is get to get citizenship.

She has been threatened with deportation in her time in the UK. According to the BBC “Ngamba was arrested, along with her brother Kennet, and sent from Manchester to a detention camp in London, before being released the following day”.

She cannot go back to Cameroon because of her sexuality, where homosexuality can lead to a five-year prison sentence.

“To all the refugees around the world, keep believing,” she said. “You can achieve whatever you set your mind to. A lot of people won’t believe in you, a lot of people didn’t believe in me.”

GB Boxing tried to add her to their Olympic programme but were unsuccessful, despite writing to the Home Office.

Her route to the semi-finals

Ngamba started her Olympic journey with a 3-0 victory over Thai boxer Baison Manikon.

She then battered home hero Davina Michel 5-0. Much of the French crowd were backing their athlete but Ngamba has since gained a lot of support.

She now fights Panama’s Atheyna Bylon on Thursday evening.

In Olympic boxing there is no bout for bronze, both losing semi-finalists get a medal. The Cameroon-born athlete, therefore, is guaranteed a bronze.

If she beats Bylon, she’ll take on either Li Qian of China or Caitlin Parker of Australia for gold.

Team GB one day?

Potentially. Ngamba, in the eyes of many, will be seen as a huge asset to Great Britain – both in terms of contributing to society and in a sporting sense.

GB Boxing clearly agrees, and has been lobbying the Home Office – so far unsuccessfully – to grant her citizenship.

Hopefully a medal and her contribution to British sport will be enough to get her application over the line.

What is the Refugee Olympic Team

The Refugee Olympic Team was formed ahead of the Rio 2016 Games and it symbolises the community of people who have been misplaced from their homes.

Ngamba is the team’s first medallist in their third Games as an organisation.